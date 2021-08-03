Radon mitigation help

As reported previously, high radon levels is an issue in Lincoln County. Health and environmental experts recommend that anyone who received a test result of 4.0 or above should take measures to lower the level of radon in their homes. To put a test result of 4.0 in perspective, experts equate that level of radon as posing a similar lung cancer risk of smoking a half pack of cigarettes per day, according to Dr. Don Deever with UNR Extension’s Lincoln County office.