Lincoln County, NV

Radon mitigation help

By Lincoln County Central
lccentral.com
 2 days ago

As reported previously, high radon levels is an issue in Lincoln County. Health and environmental experts recommend that anyone who received a test result of 4.0 or above should take measures to lower the level of radon in their homes. To put a test result of 4.0 in perspective, experts equate that level of radon as posing a similar lung cancer risk of smoking a half pack of cigarettes per day, according to Dr. Don Deever with UNR Extension’s Lincoln County office.

