One of world’s rarest chameleons found clinging to survival

By University of Cambridge
ScienceBlog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgent conservation measures are needed to save a Critically Endangered species of chameleon which has been found clinging to survival in patches of rainforest in Malawi. Chapman’s Pygmy Chameleon (Rhampholeon chapmanorum), which grows to a length of just five-and-a-half centimetres, was first described in 1992 and is believed to be one of the world’s rarest chameleons. It was feared extinct due to the destruction of its native forest in the Malawi Hills, much of which has been cut down for agriculture.

#Biodiversity#Crowdfunding#The Museums Of Malawi#Oryx#Iucn#Matandwe Forest Reserve
