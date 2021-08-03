Cancel
Rise in childhood short-sightedness may be linked to pandemic

By British Medical Journal (BMJ)
ScienceBlog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rise in cases of short-sightedness (myopia) among children in Hong Kong may be linked to a significant decrease in the time they have been able to spend outdoors and a sharp rise in screen time during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

