Lewisville ISD facing higher costs, limited supplies in construction projects
Lewisville ISD is seeing higher costs on construction projects due to price increases in materials as well as labor, according to discussion at an Aug. 2 work session. The district is also facing limits on concrete purchases as well as delays in deliveries of items such as furniture, acoustic tiles and school lockers. The higher costs and materials shortages are part of a trend nationwide in the construction industry, according to discussions.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0