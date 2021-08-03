Lewisville ISD facing higher costs, limited supplies in construction projects

Lockwood Distilling Co. has expanded to include more space for its spirits production as well as an outdoor patio and market. The business chose to construct a permanent, shaded patio after a makeshift version saw success during the pandemic. Live music is now hosted on the patio Thursdays through Sundays. The warehouse expansion includes 4,000 square feet of production and storage space, according to owner Evan Batt. Lockwood also added a market in late July where retail wine and Lockwood merchandise are sold. The business, which serves lunch, brunch and dinner, is located at 506 Lockwood Drive, Ste. A, Richardson. 469-399-1599. https://lockwooddistilling.com.