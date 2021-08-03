Cancel
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville ISD facing higher costs, limited supplies in construction projects

By Valerie Wigglesworth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Lewisville ISD is seeing higher costs on construction projects due to price increases in materials as well as labor, according to discussion at an Aug. 2 work session. The district is also facing limits on concrete purchases as well as delays in deliveries of items such as furniture, acoustic tiles and school lockers. The higher costs and materials shortages are part of a trend nationwide in the construction industry, according to discussions.

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Longtime Lewisville company awarded incentives to construct larger facility for operations

Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement Aug. 2 with a longtime business to construct a larger facility within the city. Biosynthesis, which makes molecular biology products for medical research, diagnostics and therapeutic industries, plans to construct a 50,000-square-foot facility on Mario Court south of the intersection of Main Street and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The facility would replace the company's 10,000-square-foot headquarters, which it told the city it has outgrown.
Southlake, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake recruitment task force to bring business prospects to city

Southlake City Council has tasked city staff to create the Target Industry Recruitment Task Force in an attempt to attract more businesses to the city. As part of the city’s economic development master plan, Mayor John Huffman said the council has made a goal “to be intentional about recruiting new businesses” moving forward. The task force, which will focus on seven target industries, will comprise local businesses owners who will collaborate with city staff to identify and meet prospects as well as working on communication and recruitment marketing efforts.
Lewisville, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council sets speed limits along two sections of Josey Lane

Lewisville City Council voted during an Aug. 2 meeting to establish new speed limits on two sections of Josey Lane. The council decided to set a speed limit of 50 mph from 1,900 feet south of State Highway 121 to the south city limits with Carrollton (see green line on first map below). This decision was made after a staff study concluded that the average speed on that stretch of land was 54 mph.
Mckinney, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate to lower current tax rate

The city of McKinney has plans to lower the city’s property tax rate for the sixth year in a row. At the Aug. 3 McKinney City Council meeting, council members set a maximum possible tax rate of $0.5025 per $100 valuation, which McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway noted is lower than the city’s current tax rate of $0.508645 per $100 valuation. The actual recommended tax rate to be discussed at a later date is lower than this rate, Holloway said.
Plano, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DART using eminent domain to acquire Plano property for Silver Line project

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will use eminent domain to seize part of a property at 910 10th St. in Plano for construction of the Silver Line. Plano City Council unanimously approved the move July 26, which allows DART to force a sale of private property for public use. DART officials asked to use eminent domain to acquire the 28,831-square-feet of property after negotiations had reached an impasse between the company and the landowner.
Collin County, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD approves updated health, safety protocols; Collin County officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The updated guidelines were revised to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order, Texas Education Agency school health operations requirements and guidance from the Collin County Health Services Department, according to the draft version of the document prepared for the board.
Mckinney, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney State Farm agent Christie Rhyne relocates to Custer Road

State Farm insurance agent Christie Rhyne relocated July 15 from 6625 Mediterranean Drive, McKinney, to 1402 S. Custer Road, Ste. 501, McKinney. The business provides insurance and asset protection with services that include car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance and business insurance. 214-544-3276. www.insurancemckinney.com. Miranda joined Community Impact...
Richardson, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lockwood Distilling Co. in Richardson expands to include new patio, warehouse space, retail market

Lockwood Distilling Co. has expanded to include more space for its spirits production as well as an outdoor patio and market. The business chose to construct a permanent, shaded patio after a makeshift version saw success during the pandemic. Live music is now hosted on the patio Thursdays through Sundays. The warehouse expansion includes 4,000 square feet of production and storage space, according to owner Evan Batt. Lockwood also added a market in late July where retail wine and Lockwood merchandise are sold. The business, which serves lunch, brunch and dinner, is located at 506 Lockwood Drive, Ste. A, Richardson. 469-399-1599. https://lockwooddistilling.com.
Frisco, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD will offer temporary virtual learning for students through grade six

Frisco ISD announced a temporary online learning option for students in Early Childhood programs as well as kindergarten through sixth grade Aug. 3. The district said it will offer online instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year and then re-evaluate and extend the program as necessary until a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children under age 12. Once a vaccine is widely available for that age group, the district will end the virtual learning option.
Mckinney, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney pays $23M for 230 acres of parkland in Painted Tree development

The city of McKinney has invested millions of dollars to create what staff said will be one of the largest connected park systems in North Texas. On July 29, the city announced that it acquired 230 acres of parkland within the Painted Tree residential development. The acquired tract, located on the southwest corner of County Road 1006 and Bloomdale Road, was bought for $23 million, according to Communications and Media Manager Denise Lessard. Money for the purchase comes from voter-approved bonds and funds from the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
Keller, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care eyes new Keller location

The city of Keller Planning & Zoning commission voted July 27 to recommend a specific-use permit for a new Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care for approval by City Council. The proposed urgent care center at 861 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 100, Keller, will go before the council Aug. 17. Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care Centers are open for walk-ins or appointments and accept most major insurance. They also offer clinical concierges and medication filling on-site. 877-847-9355. https://breezeurgentcare.texashealth.org.
Mckinney, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New public parking lot on McKinney’s east side given initial green light

A new parking lot area in McKinney has taken a crucial step towards getting the zoning it needs to function. In January, the city announced a major project to redevelop the area east of Hwy. 5 in McKinney into a new corridor that would be an extension of the city’s downtown. This includes the relocation and expansion of Tupps Brewery, the new community municipal complex, new roads and now a new public parking lot.

