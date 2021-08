Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma nuptials were missing several famous faces like Adam Levine, but the former had an explanation as to why they weren’t invited. "So I've had awkward conversations with, with so many of my friends since it's ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’" Shelton, 45, explained during a recent press outing about his ceremony to Stefani, 51. "You know, I was like, ‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it's not about you.'"