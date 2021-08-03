Cancel
MLB

Yankees call on rising pitching prospect Luis Gil with Gerrit Cole out

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects is getting his shot to start. Right-hander Luis Gil, the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, will be called up to start Tuesday against the Orioles in The Bronx, the team announced. Gerrit Cole was originally scheduled to start but tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

9 things to know about Yankees’ Luis Gil, who’s getting called up

NEW YORK — Late Monday night, top Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil was sharing Instagram stories of people congratulating him on being called up to the major leagues for the first time. The Yankees didn’t officially announce that the 23-year-old right-hander would be trekking from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for Tuesday’s game...
Yankees 13, Orioles 1: The Luis Gil show

There was no cat loose on the field, but just about everything else went right for the Yankees tonight. After just a dreadful loss yesterday, New York clubbed the ball, had a brilliant start, and the team won the second game of this series, 13-1. Hell, even Tyler Wade had an RBI double.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday. New York manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night’s 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Boone said he was informed of Cole’s positive test in the second inning.
After another horrendous loss, Yankees need the good version of Gerrit Cole

BOSTON — This is what he’s here for. The Yankees brought Gerrit Cole to the Bronx to be the ace, their stopper, to keep them on track and get them over the hump and to their next World Series. Friday night, coming off another brutal loss, Cole has to turn the Yankees around and get them in the mix for a playoff spot. He takes the mound Friday night at Fenway against the Red Sox, with the ...
Yankees feel ‘comfortable’ with Gary Sanchez-Gerrit Cole pair

BOSTON — Gary Sanchez, who didn’t play in the Yankees’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, ”got dinged” by some foul tips in Wednesday’s 10-inning victory over the Phillies in The Bronx, manager Aaron Boone said. But Sanchez is slated to be behind the plate to catch...
Yankees' Luis Severino: Hurls 38 pitches in two sim innings

Severino (elbow) tossed two simulated innings and totaled 38 pitches at Fenway Park on Saturday, per MLB.com. Severino appears to be closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, though it's not yet clear whether the Yankees will ask him to toss another simulated game first. Once he does start pitching in games, the Yankees plan to have him build up to five or six innings before they consider bringing him back up to the big-league roster.
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Takes loss against Red Sox

Cole (10-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning eight across five innings. Cole gave up a two-run shot to Rafael Devers and gave up his three runs during the bottom of the fifth. The star hurler was coming off back-to-back quality starts and had allowed just one earned run over his last 15 innings, but he was unable to repeat that kind of performance in this one and failed to pitch more than five frames for the third time over his last five starts.
Gerrit Cole pounded in 14-0 Yankees embarrassment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the Yankees look to remake their roster prior to Friday’s trade deadline, their current team on Thursday played its worst game of the year — and their ace stunk. Looking to complete a series sweep of the Rays on the same day they completed a...
Jordan Montgomery tests positive for COVID-19 after Gerrit Cole

The Yankees’ rotation has taken a double-barreled hit from COVID-19. A day after Gerrit Cole tested positive for the virus, Jordan Montgomery also tested positive, manager Aaron Boone revealed Tuesday before the Yankees hosted the Orioles in The Bronx. Boone said no other players would be unavailable because of contact...
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Patiño

Good morning/afternoon to you all. Why is it a good morning/afternoon? Because Joey Gallo is officially a Yankee, as the team confirmed the six-player blockbuster that brought the lefty slugger and reliever Joely Rodríguez to the Bronx in exchange for four prospects. The only downside is that the deal took...
New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole investment looks worse by the minute

When the New York Yankees acquired Gerrit Cole from the Houston Astros, a parade was thrown, with fans believing that the Yankees finally got their man. Now, after seeing what their investment has produced, highlighted by allowing four runs in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, New York would be better off trotting out Old King Cole to pitch with his pipe and fiddler.
Gerrit Cole's COVID case alters Yanks' pitching plans vs. Orioles

The unveiling of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo in front of their fans resulted in a disappointing outcome for the New York Yankees. The game, however, paled in comparison to the news of Gerrit Cole contracting COVID-19. Cole's positive test means he will not start Tuesday night when the Yankees...
Yankees News: Gio Urshela injury, Gerrit Cole has COVID, young starter called up to bigs

Monday was littered with bad news for the New York Yankees as they fell to the lowly Baltimore Orioles 7-1 at home. With new acquisition Andrew Heaney on the mound, the Bombers allowed four runs in 4.0 innings, as he elevated his ERA to 5.42. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, allowing three runs the rest of the way, but the Yankees offense was simply nonexistent.
Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
Yankees rookie Luis Gil comes up big in toughest of spots

Envision the ideal scenario to unroll a prospect into the major leagues: Low-pressure, low-profile, on a high note. Luis Gil came aboard via the completely opposite route. He thrived anyway. As Gerrit Cole’s COVID replacement, coming off a poor outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and asked to erase the stench of...
Yankees' Luis Gil: Call-up appears imminent

Gil's recent social media activity suggests that he was informed Monday that the Yankees intend to call him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Yankees have yet to confirm Gil's promotion, but the club will have an opening on the active roster when Gerrit...
Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.

