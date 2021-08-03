Analysis: What masking up again will mean for Las Vegas

When the price of lumber spiked to almost $1,700 per thousand board feet this spring, it sent shockwaves through the homebuilding industry. “The lumber line item is the largest number in the brick and mortar of the house budget, and to have that go up over 300% in a 12-month period was unheard of and very concerning,” said Nat Hodgson, CEO of Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and executive director of HomeAid of Southern Nevada. “With the volatility and unpredictability of pricing, builders had a set price per lot they anticipated years ago when they decided to move forward with that product, and by the time they ordered the lumber, it was anywhere from $15,000 to $90,000 more than they had in the house budget.”