Analysis: What masking up again will mean for Las Vegas
Just when Las Vegas tourism edged closer to a recovery, the alarm has sounded that the rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic is in jeopardy or will at least be slowed. On Thursday, Nevada reported how June marked the fourth consecutive month of gaming revenues in excess of $1 billion — the first time that’s happened since 2008, prior to the Great Recession. The excitement has been building with the June opening of Resorts World Las Vegas – the first Strip casino to open since 2010 – and removal of a mask mandate and capacity restrictions in May.www.cdcgamingreports.com
