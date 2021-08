America’s Got Talent has been pretty sneaky this season hiding which contestants will be performing in the live shows. The first group of 12 was revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post. The show just posted a brand new promo to announce that the live shows will be moving to a two-night format and featured even more acts that are in the Top 36. AGT might also have another surprise up its sleeve in the form of a wildcard, so what’s going on?