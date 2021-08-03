Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
654
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Juanes
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weezer Cover Metallica#Colombian#Black Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicqhitmusic.com

Watch J Balvin cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam”

J Balvin released his rendition of the Metallica classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the covers from the band’s upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection. Metallica Blacklist is a compilation of 53 artists covering their favorite songs from Metallica’s ‘The Black Album,’ including Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Kamasi Washington, Juanes, My Morning Jacket, Corey Taylor, and Weezer. The collection also features country artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, whose also recently released his take on “Wherever I May Roam.”
Musicloudersound.com

Volbeat release a soaring cover of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me

Sound the Metallica klaxon! A new cover has arrived from The Blacklist. This time, Danish rockers Volbeat have stepped up to the plate to deliver a rendition of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me. Musically, it doesn't seem miles away from the original – sure, it might just be a little...
Arlington, TXKerrang

This is Weezer’s setlist from the Hella Mega Tour

It’s been a long time coming, but the Hella Mega Tour is finally here!. After various postponements due to the pandemic, the Green Day-headlined Hella Mega Tour kicked of in Arlington, Texas last night at the Global Life Field. And while thousands and thousands of fans across the United Stated had been waiting for the tour to, so too had Weezer, who wrote an entire stadium rock album just for the occasion in the form of Van Weezer.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Jason Isbell Cover's Metallica's "Sad But True" For 30th Anniversary Release

Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings:. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release...
Sacramento, CAtheprp.com

Hear Weezer & Tomi Owó’s Covers From “The Metallica Blacklist” & Metallica’s 1992 Live Performance Of “Through The Never”

Metallica‘s ongoing weekly celebrations of their 16x multi-platinum self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) continues this week with more rarities from the upcoming deluxe edition of the effort and the guest-filled tribute to it, “The Metallica Blacklist“. Newly put forth from the included “Live At Arco Arena” set in the...
Rock Music940wfaw.com

Metallica Announces New Podcast

Metallica has announced a new upcoming podcast, simply titled The Metallica Podcast. The band shared the news on social media yesterday (Thursday, August 5th) writing, “We're starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at The Black Album . . .”. A premiere date for The Metallica Podcast...
MusicNME

Listen to Omar Apollo’s lo-fi new cover of ‘California Dreamin”

Omar Apollo has covered Mamas & the Papas‘ classic single ‘California Dreamin’’ – you can listen to it below. The singer-songwriter tracked his take on the 1965 song at East West Studios in Los Angeles, where the original hit was also recorded. Apollo’s version of the song was released today...
thebrag.com

Weezer cover Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’

Attendees at the New York’s Citi Field stop of the Weezer and Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” were treated to not one, but two performances of Fall Out Boy’s emo-dancefloor hit, ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down.’. Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be missing two shows on...
Rock MusicIGN

The Metallica Blacklist is Up for Preorder on Vinyl, CD, and Digital

In 1991, Metallica released a self-titled album that everyone has called The Black Album ever since. It's the band's magnum opus, and it still rules today. To celebrate the album's 30th anniversary, a new project called The Metallica Blacklist is coming soon (see it at Amazon). It's a behemoth collection of covers of the 12 songs on The Black Album, performed by musicians like Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant, Portugal the Man, and many, many more.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Listen To Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder, & Bruce Springsteen AC/DC Cover

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello teamed up with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to cover AC/DC’s classic hit “Highway to Hell”. It previews his upcoming solo album “The Atlas Underground Fire”, which arrives on October 15. “Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with...
MusicPaste Magazine

The 15 Best Songs of July 2021

Like a star in the sky, a song can be beautiful all on its own, but is particularly breathtaking when it’s surrounded by others. In surveying the standout tracks of July, it’s felt a bit like the Paste Music team was staring upward, squinting to see which individual pieces of the countless constellations above shined the brightest. But you didn’t come here for celestial metaphors—you came for the month’s best songs, and that’s exactly what you’ll get in a second, from our first preview of the new War on Drugs record and Caroline Polachek’s first new single of 2021 to one of Deafheaven’s latest rippers and much more. See and hear all of Paste Music’s top July tracks below.
MusicGreenwichTime

Metallica Plan In-Depth 'Black Album' Podcast

In addition to a supersized box set and a tribute album, Metallica will mark the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling “Black Album” this year with a podcast dubbed The Metallica Podcast. In a tweet, the group said the first of eight episodes would be “coming soon,” but since the anniversary...
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to Tsunami Bomb cover Fugazi!

We've got a whopper of a premiere for you today! We've got Tsunami Bomb covering Fugazi's "Walken's Syndrome"!. The track is off a massive 43 song Fugazi tribute album called Silence Is A Dangerous Sound: A Tribute To Fugazi, out October 1 via Ripcord records. Other bands on the massive double disc set include The Last Gang, Teenage Halloween, Direct Hit!, and a whole lot more.
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

That Time Peter Frampton Wrote Two Hits in One Day

Peter Frampton recalled the time he came up with two hit singles on the same day. In a recently published interview with Classic Rock, he recalled how he was worried about his solo career after leaving Humble Pie, because his third album didn't sell too well. That was the point at which he started work on 1975’s Frampton in a Bahamas cottage owned by Humble Pie’s Steve Marriott.
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
Musicedm.com

Protohype to Appear on Star-Studded Album From Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello

It's not every day an electronic music artist sees their name alongside Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder on an album. But Protohype isn't just any artist. The Nashville-born, neck-breaking dubstep vet has been confirmed to appear on The Atlas Underground Fire, the star-studded upcoming album from Tom Morello. Protohype, who has long been championed for his versatility and genre-fluid approach to production, took to social media to exult in the pie-in-the-sky collab and share a preview. "[D]reams come true," he tweeted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy