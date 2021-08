After returning to the Tokyo Olympics following her mental health-driven withdrawal from most of the competitions she qualified for (the team final once she was done vaulting, the all-around final, and the three other event finals), Simone Biles came back in stride to the beam final on Aug. 3, finishing third. This seventh medal across two Games ties Shannon Miller's record for most Olympic medals in US women's artistic gymnastics. China's Guan Chenchen, who qualified through in the top spot and is capable of the highest beam difficulty in the world, received gold with a 14.633. Tang Xijing, also from China, earned silver with a score of 14.233.