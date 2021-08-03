Cancel
San Antonio is home to Texas's last Shoney's restaurant, but it will close permanently on Wednesday

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoney’s will permanently close its last San Antonio location Wednesday, ending the 70-year-old family dining chain's presence in the Lone Star State, MySA reports. An employee at Northeast San Antonio eatery, located at 8206 Interstate 35 North near Walzem Road, confirmed the closure to the news site. It's unclear whether the chain is shuttering the location as part of a national downsizing.

