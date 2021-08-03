Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne East Girls Basketball Team Finds the Top of the Mountain

By Frank Gambino
kingfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyenne East had it all together in girl's basketball in 2020-21 with just 2 losses and 20 wins on the season. Their last victory of the year was a 52-37 win over Cody in the 4A title contest. The Thunderbirds were dominant in that game as they outscored Cody 12-3 in the first quarter and in point in the game, led by as many as 19. Boden Liljedahl capped her all-state season with 17 points with Ashley Marshall throwing in 10.

