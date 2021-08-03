Slurry Seal Treatments on Santa Barbara Streets
Beginning on August 9, 2021, American Asphalt South, Inc. will be implementing slurry seal treatments on various high priority streets throughout the City as part of the FY21A Pavement Maintenance Project (see table below). This preventative maintenance operation will extend the life of the roadways, while creating a smoother road surface. The slurry work and striping of the streets is scheduled for completion late-Fall 2021.www.edhat.com
