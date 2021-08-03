Cancel
Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings: AJ McKee takes over pound-for-pound No. 1 with win over Patricio Pitbull

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ McKee is now Bellator's top pound-for-pound male fighter after scoring one of the biggest wins in promotion history this past Saturday. McKee stopped Bellator's Greatest of All-Time in the main event of Bellator 263, submitting Patricio Pitbull to win the featherweight championship and take home the $1 million prize for winning the Featherweight World Grand Prix.

