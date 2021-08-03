Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings: AJ McKee takes over pound-for-pound No. 1 with win over Patricio Pitbull

With Bellator MMA posting up in California for the first major card in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began, the spotlight is on the Bellator 263 tentpole event. For the first time in a long while, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be outgunned by a superior MMA product counterprogramming its show. While UFC on ESPN 28 goes on with 13 fights and a majority of the fighters on the card making their debuts or sporting UFC records below .500, this is a stronger offering on paper. Therefore, the focus should appropriately be split between Bellator’s blowout show and the UFC’s effort in neighboring Nevada, with a few prime picks for each card on tap.