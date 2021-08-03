A New Caesars Sportsbook That Comes With a $5,000 Launch Offer
Visit our Caesars Sportsbook promo code page for full details regarding the Caesar launch. You can find promos, guides, and more there. Caesars Sportsbook is launching today after acquiring William Hill’s Sportsbook. They will be re-branding the sportsbook as Caesars, and you can find the app now under Caesars Sportsbooks in states where William Hill was previously partnered. Caesars is dishing out a big-time new-user promo code, giving users a $5,000 risk-free bet just for signing up and depositing. If you are located in Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, or Colorado, you will be able to access the new Caesars Sportsbook. It is also expected to launch in Arizona, Maryland, and Louisiana.www.lineups.com
