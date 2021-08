The Boardwalk At Hersheypark is the perfect place to have fun this summer while cooling off! The 11-acre water park is included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark amusement park as part of three parks in one and features more than a dozen unique water attractions for guests of all ages to enjoy this summer. From relaxing in the Lazy River to racing your friends and family on Whitecap Racer, make sure you add The Boardwalk to your Hersheypark to-do list!