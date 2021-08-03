The Best Of OPEN BXRx Wednesday!
On the next episode of OPEN BXRx Wednesday, Daren is first joined by Patrick J. Boyd of the Boyd Law Group to discuss employment laws. Then we turn our focus to racial disparities in reading proficiency rates with Advocates for Children of New York. Daren also addresses child abuse and maltreatment with representatives of the New York Foundling an organization dedicated to helping children, youth, adults, and families to strengthen the community. Dr. Rosanna De La Cruz of Washington Heights Wellness joins Daren to discuss how to manage stress and anxiety.www.bronxnet.org
