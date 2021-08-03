Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danvers, MA

Camp Invention to offer in-person, at-home summer programs to Danvers Public Schools

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Invention is coming to Danvers Public Schools the week of Aug. 23-27. At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention's in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise, where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danvers, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Danvers Public Schools#Camp Invention#Nihf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Related
Peoria, ILCentral Illinois Proud

ELITE youth outreach program to honor Peoria public school 8th graders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local school hosted a ceremony on Tuesday honoring black students who are a part of the ELITE Youth Outreach Program. The program is a youth behavioral program that focuses on enhancing self-confidence, valuable work experience, and an incentive to stay off the streets. Superintendent Desmoulin-Kherat...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Milwaukee Public Schools are geared up for in person learning

Its full steam ahead for Milwaukee Public Schools. MPS Superintendent Keith Posley still plan to have an early start on Aug. 16th and traditional start on Sep. 2nd but are still requiring masks. “We will continue with our facial covering as well as our social distancing, plexiglass barriers as well...
Clayton County, GACBS 46

Clayton County Public Schools open for in-person learning

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – Hundreds of Clayton County Public Schools students returned to the classroom Monday morning. During the spring semester, only elementary school and special needs students were allowed back to in-person learning. However, many parents chose to keep their kids in virtual education. Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent,...
Peabody, MADaily Item

Peabody summer school programs a smashing success

PEABODY — With approximately five weeks left in the summer, the School Department’s summer school programs are still bursting at the seams as the district prepares to return to the classroom Aug. 30. “Things have been going extremely well,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Josh Vadala. “I’m excited to say...
CharitiesPosted by
Action News Jax

Publix Tools for School: Help today’s students become tomorrow’s achievers

Donate to Tools for School at checkout to help students in our community on July 22nd – August 2nd. When you give to Publix Tools for School, you’re helping students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. In some classrooms, teachers have been known to use their own money to provide these resources. With Tools for School, teachers and students can focus on doing what’s most important. Your contributions support local charities dedicated to helping kids succeed.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Summer camp helps launch Franklin P-TECH program

Using the tune of the Bee Gee’s hit song “Staying’ Alive,” students participating in the hands-on CPR lesson at the Franklin Pathway Technology (P-TECH) Early College High School program summer bridge camp were able to rhythmically practice the life-saving technique on plastic dummies. The camp, which ended last week, was...
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Lifelong Learning program at SUNY Oswego offers summer courses online

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations will present three Lifelong Learning program courses virtually Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12 for adults age 50 and over. Summer 2021 course offerings include “A Total Solar Eclipse Comes to Oswego, April 2024,” “Birding with Rice Creek” and “Stargazing in...
Woodland, WAthereflector.com

Woodland offers summer school to recover lost credits

Woodland Public Schools delegated COVID-19 funds to provide three weeks of summer school for students of all grades. Some students struggled with remote learning during the pandemic, so the summer classes worked on fundamental skills while recovering potentially lost credits, according to a news release. The district also used title...
Jenks, OKKTUL

Jenks Public Schools reopens distance learning program as cases rise

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Schools is taking steps to give families an option when classes resume this fall amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases take over the state. A letter went out to parents Tuesday night stating it plans to reopen the full-time virtual learning option called "Trojan Connect."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYC public school home instruction program: Who’s eligible, how to apply and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students who may be medically unable to attend school can benefit from the city’s home instruction program. The city Department of Education (DOE) home instruction program benefits a small number of school-aged children, from grades K-12, who are unable to attend school due to orthopedic, medical, or psychiatric reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy