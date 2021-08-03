Camp Invention to offer in-person, at-home summer programs to Danvers Public Schools
Camp Invention is coming to Danvers Public Schools the week of Aug. 23-27. At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention's in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise, where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.www.wickedlocal.com
