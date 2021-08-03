Camp Invention to offer in-person, at-home summer programs to Danvers Public Schools

Donate to Tools for School at checkout to help students in our community on July 22nd – August 2nd. When you give to Publix Tools for School, you’re helping students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. In some classrooms, teachers have been known to use their own money to provide these resources. With Tools for School, teachers and students can focus on doing what’s most important. Your contributions support local charities dedicated to helping kids succeed.