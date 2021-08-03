Cancel
Printed Newsletter Correction (August)

norcrossga.net
 6 days ago

If you receive the city's newsletter in your mailed utility bill (or pick it up in City Hall), please make note of a couple changes that have taken place since the August edition was sent to the printer. (This will not affect those of you who receive the newsletter digitally either via email or the city website.)

Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Jack Hastings: District 5 Newsletter — August 2021

Surprise City Council approved funding to support the Neighborhood Grant Program, providing eligible neighborhoods with small grants to fund neighborhood events, functions, or community improvements. Recognizing an opportunity to encourage community engagement and build strong relationships with communities in Surprise, the city designated $10,000 to support the grant program for FY22. For more information about the grant, visit surpriseaz.gov/NGP.
Saginaw, TXsaginaw.tx.us

The August 2021 "Inside Saginaw" monthly newsletter is now posted online.

Inside Saginaw is a monthly publication produced by the City of Saginaw for the residents, business owners and visitors of our great community. Inside each issue contains important information about upcoming activities, programs and announcements that might be of interest to you. The City of Saginaw publishes the "Inside Saginaw" newsletter monthly. We hope you enjoy the newsletter and become better informed about beautiful Saginaw, Texas!
Politicscnysolidarity.org

Community Events & Newsletter – August 3 to August 10, 2021

Sunday 8/8/21, 3-4:30 PM. At Bishop Harrison Center. Agenda: Activating our membership to engage in the Rte. 81 process: specific actions we can all take. With expert speakers on safety, design, equity, housing. NOTE on health precautions:. As we return to in-person meetings on a trial basis, we will observe...
Charitiesshelbychamber.net

Blue River Community Foundation: BRCF August 2021 Newsletter

Since supporting the Arts is important to BRCF’s mission to improve the quality of life in Shelby County, one of the items on our growing to-do-list was to include an Arts & Culture section on our website. Thanks to Lilly Endowment’s intern program, we hired Sarah Meredith, a junior at Taylor University and BRCF Alumni Scholar, to tackle this project. We are excited to announce that this information is now live on our website. Not only will you find information about various art (and the artists) in Shelby County, but also community spaces. We've even included a map to make finding these pieces and places easy to visit.
Economyillinoisnewsnow.com

Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce August’s 2021 Newsletter

On July 29th, 2021 McDonough County Health Department is endorsing the recent CDC masks guidelines which recommends everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask in public indoor settings. The newsletter includes letters from the Executive and Marketing Directors. Information about the upcoming Downtown Block Party that will take...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

NY, LA Among Cities Joining Rural Areas in Mask Zone (Correct)

It’s not just Arkansas and Louisiana, where the delta variant has been raging, that are affected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendation for vaccinated people to mask indoors in some parts of the country. Most major U.S. urban areas also fall under the scope of the advisory.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Barton County offers wheat variety demonstration plot

Typically, wheat growers will keep back enough of their wheat seed to plant again, but also they may be looking to replace a variety in an effort to reduce seed-borne diseases and to improve genetics for various factors including but not limited to yield and disease prevention. Each year, many...
Industrylovgov.org

Utility Billing System Continues to Improve and Provide Value to Customers

Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/PIO, 970-962-2302. We are a couple months into using our new utility billing system and are hearing from customers that the new features like our online portal and newly redesigned bill are adding value to your utility experience. We are so thankful for all of your feedback! We are listening and taking action as we move forward so you can better benefit from all that our new system can do.
Boonville, CAtheava.com

Valley People (August 4, 2021)

NOT YET: SENIOR CENTER MANAGER Renee Lee announced Friday: “Given the recent surge in Covid cases, the AV Senior Board sadly has decided to postpone the re-opening of in-person dining scheduled for August 3rd. This decision has everyone’s safety, particularly our vulnerable senior population, in mind. We do not have a new date for re-opening yet but we look forward to seeing everyone soon. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy our take out or delivery lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling to pre-order at 895-3609.”
Electionsshaler.org

Allegheny Votes Newsletter - August Edition

Welcome to the August edition of the Allegheny Votes newsletter. Yesterday was the deadline for third-party and independent candidates to file for offices on the ballot for the November 2, 2021 election. A total of 32 individuals filed. Objections to those nomination papers can be filed now through August 9, with that date also serving as the last date for candidates to withdraw who were nominated at the primary or nominated by nomination papers. If no challenges are filed, or if the challenges are dismissed by the Court, these 32 candidates will be listed on the November ballot.
Real Estatestuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Gabe’s August 2021 House Calls Real Estate Newsletter

Gabe’s August 2021 House Calls Real Estate Newsletter. Please click on the image below or the download link button to view the full version of Gabe’s August 2021 House Calls real estate newsletter. You can see all the past issues here:. Stuart Florida area real estate information contact Gabe Sanders...
Politicsscetv.org

President's Corner Monthly Newsletter, August 2021

English theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking once said, “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” As we seek to put our best – and most intelligent – foot forward, we at SCETV understand the importance of being proactive as we aim to remain on the cutting edge of public media.

