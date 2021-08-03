Cancel
The Bronx Social Justice & Anti Violence Forums: Hurricane Katrina Mississippi Black Women Survivors, Ms. Foundation for Women & Brandon Hendricks Scholarship

Cover picture for the articleOn the next Episode of The Bronx Social Justice Forms, Host Daren Jaime is joined by Author and Disaster Expert, Dr. Ophera Davis discussing her research on natural disasters and the recovery of Hurricane Katrina Black women survivors. Daren then highlights the issues of Economic Justice with the Vice President of Advancement at Ms. Foundation for Women, Ruth McFarlane. Also joining the show is the 2021 Brandon Hendricks Scholarship Recipients, Princess Della Tsivor, Lucki Islam, and Rachel Turbridy discussing the scholarship and their passion to fight issues of inequity in their communities.

