The Bronx Social Justice & Anti Violence Forums: Hurricane Katrina Mississippi Black Women Survivors, Ms. Foundation for Women & Brandon Hendricks Scholarship

“Does the way I wear my hair make me a better person? Does the way I wear my hair make me a better friend? Does the way I wear my hair determine my integrity?” I would have to say no to those questions posed lyrically in the 2006 hit song, I Am Not My Hair by artist India Arie. I never really gave Black women’s hair much thought, but it seems lately I’ve been thrust into the world of Black hair care. It all started with a trip to a beauty supply store to search for hair gel for a relative. I drive past this place many times daily on my way home in this little slice of hell where I live, but I’ve never felt an inclination to see what was inside. The name on the building reads Mad Flava, so I assumed it was a cigar or smoke shop. As I look back on the day my hair virgin-like innocence was lost, I now realize this goes deeper than I thought.