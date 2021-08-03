Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Q2 Guidance Misses Consensus

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.