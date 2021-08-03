Cancel
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Q2 Guidance Misses Consensus

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported Q1 EPS of $1.01, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $711.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $688.97 million. GUIDANCE:. Take-Two Interactive...

