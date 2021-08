A PlayStation fan decided to give his PS5 a little color and painted the console and its DualSense gray. Thanks to this the device resembles the PS1. Gamers are sentimental creatures. Many like to revisit the classics, while the most ardent create so-called demakes - versions of new games that look like they were released two decades ago. It's no different with hardware - we use powerful PCs and 9th-gen consoles, but many of us nostalgically recall the times of PS1 and PS2, saying that "those were the days". Reddit user blakeprice1 must have thought the same. He owns a PlayStation 5, but apparently he didn't like the original white color of the console and its DualSense controller. What would you do in such a situation? Blakeprice1 decided to paint (so it seems) both devices gray, so that his PS5 began to resemble Sony's first console. The effect of his work can be seen below.