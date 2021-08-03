Cancel
Borderlands Spin-off Coming Early Next Year

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released as planned. The new game will take us on an original fantasy adventure inspired by a Borderlands 2 expansion, with the story being portrayed by actors known for BoJack Horseman and Palm Springs, among others. WONDERLANDS IN A NUTSHELL:. Borderlands spin-off inspired by classic...

Video GamesIGN

Stray, the Sci-Fi Game About a Lost Cat, Is Finally Coming Next Year

Stray, the third-person adventure game about a cat lost in a robotic cybercity, is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC in early 2022. Announced during today's Annapurna showcase, we also a saw a new trailer for the game, showing off the game's variety of quests, exploration, and even combat. Playing as a cat separated from its family and lost in a city full of 'human-like machines', the game will see you making your way back home with the help of drone called B-12.
Video GamesComicBook

Borderlands Spin-Off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Confirms Release Window

Earlier this summer at E3 2021, Gearbox Software revealed that it was working on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new spin-off of the Borderlands franchise. Not much was shown about the game outside of an initial reveal trailer starring the titular protagonist, but we did learn that it would be releasing in 2022. Now, thanks to new information that has come about today, we have now learned more specifically when the title will be arriving.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

AC Valhalla's Upcoming DLC May Feature a Character From AC Odyssey

New information about unannounced DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla appeared in the web. In one of them we may meet the protagonist of AC: Odyssey. There are only eight days left until the release of the Siege of Paris DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Since the E3 2021 fair, however, we have known that this will not be the last expansion for the twelfth full-fledged installment of the series. Not much is known about the next one (or ones to follow, who knows) - it's said to explore the Norse land of fire, Muspelheim, and the story may be somehow connected to the journey of the god Odin through the nine worlds. A YouTube user named j0nathan, known for his numerous leaks about the Assassin's Creed series, however, has come up with more information - according to j0nathan, in the upcoming DLC Eivor will encounter Kassandra, the canonical main character of AC: Odyssey. This topic is taken up by the material below (in French).
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Unbound Worlds Apart Review: Platforming Not For the Impatient

Unbound has familiar touchstones of other modern side-scrolling platformers: Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Limbo, Inside, Cuphead, take your pick. It’s almost a formula by now. Throw a nice color pallet, a mystical world, and boom you’ve got a game. The review is based on the PC version....
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends With New Free Content and Standalone Version

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer expansion for Sucker Punch's hit game, will receive new content in early September. The expansion will also be made available in a standalone and paid version that does not require the base game. August 20 will see the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Gamers Delighted by Beautiful Indie Game The Ramp

On August 3, 2021, the independent game The Ramp was released on Steam. In the game we ride a skateboard on beautifully designed, minimalist boards. There are plenty of great indie games on Steam just waiting to be discovered by more players. One such production is The Ramp, created and published by one person. The game is about riding a skateboard on four small maps and performing tricks. The main advantages of the game are really pleasant gameplay and beautiful visuals. Minimalist graphics, calm music and well-designed maps guarantee relaxation after a long or stressful day.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Sims 4 With Major Changes; NPCs Will Get Their Own Stories

During the Inside Maxis broadcast, the developers of The Sims 4 announced their intention to refresh the game instead of introducing new content to it in the near future. „Pack Refresh” will include, among other things, one of the existing add-ons. During the broadcast hosted by Ashton and SimGuruGeorge, we...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

WoW Community is 'Trash'; Asmongold Seconds the Critics

Asmongold once again criticized World of Warcraft. This time Zack echoed other streamers comparing the game's community and that of Final Fantasy XIV, and made it clear how much the comparison is against WoW. The turmoil surrounding Activision Blizzard hasn't helped the popularity of World of Warcraft. The MMORPG was...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

Save game for Lara Croft GO created by Bobby7500. The save in which the game was completed at 100%. The author has earned all achievements, smashed every vase and unlocked skins. Installation:. Unzip the archive contents;. Then paste the files from the "Lara Croft GO Bobby7500" folder into the folder...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Ascent is the Biggest Commercial Success Curve Digital's History

The Ascent has recorded the best debut in Curve Digital's history. The small Swedish team's cyberpunk action RPG is selling well and generating a lot of interest. Cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent turned out to be a big hit. The publisher Curve Digital boasted that the game's revenues have already exceeded $5 million. This figure includes pre-orders and sales within the first three days of release.
Video GamesCNET

Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy shines whether or not you play video games

As a 30-something, I've suffered through video game movies pretty much my entire life. Every couple of years, someone decides to tell a story from inside the video game world and fills it with gamer references so "the kids" can relate. Thanks to this painful history, you'd be forgiven for thinking "hard pass" when you see a movie trailer with Ryan Reynolds playing a non-player character -- an NPC -- in a video game who realizes everything around him is a lie.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Deathloop Gone Gold and Launching Next Month

Arkane announced that Deathloop has been completed and will debut as planned this September. Release Date: September 14, 2021. We have good news for fans of the Arkane's work. The French branch of the studio located in the city of Lyon has announced that Deathloop has gone gold. This means that work on the game has been completed and we don't have to worry about any delays (Cyberpunk 2077 was a rare exception).
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Blizzard is Preparing New Projects in the Warcraft Universe

Players may be (temporarily?) abandoning World of Warcraft, but Blizzard isn't abandoning its development plans for Azeroth. The company is preparing two new Warcraft games. Blizzard is working on two new Warcraft games. This information was provided on the occasion of the recent investor call, discussing the latest financial results of Activision Blizzard (via Fool.com). Both titles are already at the internal testing stage.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

10 Weird & Obscure Games You Might Not Know

In the following list we present ten bizarre games that stand out in a sea of lukewarm productions. Do not expect AAA titles here!. AAA games are, for the most part, solid games lasting for many hours. But let's not deceive ourselves – they're often very similar to each other and rarely bring any revolutionary or crazy elements. That's why I, from time to time, need something to break the routine. At times like this, I go for the bizarre games. In today's list, we've got ten items that we think deserve particular attention.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

New Red Dead Online Update Will Introduce Survival Mode

In addition to new quests, contracts and items, Red Dead Online will soon include a new survival mode based. Yesterday we wrote about the new content coming to Red Dead Online. On August 10 players will get their hands on new tasks related to, among others, robbing saloons. There will also be a new robbery, associated with the search for the precious yellow Il Sovrano diamond hidden somewhere in Rhodes. But that's not the end of the story, because Rockstar Games is also preparing an additional gameplay mode.

