Obsidian's Latest RPG Sold Over 4 Million Copies

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two's latest report includes information on sales of The Outer Worlds, the first intallment of Obsidian's new IP. Take-Two Interactive boasted some very interesting results in its latest quarterly report this year. There was information about The Outer Worlds, a 2019 RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released under Private Division, Take-Two's indie gaming brand. It turns out that the game has been a financial success. The publisher reported that more than 4 million copies of the game have been sold.

www.gamepressure.com

#Obsidian Entertainment#Private Division#Xbox Game Pass
