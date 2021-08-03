ICSO receives animal cruelty complaint

TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) received an animal cruelty complaint on July 16 in reference to an injured cat. The ICSO animal control officer was dispatched and he met with the complainant at the Tawas Animal Hospital. Upon arrival it was learned that a cat owned by Eric Erickson, East Tawas, was shot in the neck with a bolt from a crossbow. Erickson stated that he found his cat on the doorstep of his Wilber Township home on July 15.