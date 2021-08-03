Norma Jane Steele Hurley, age 87, of Rome
Norma Jane Steele Hurley, age 87, of Rome passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 at her residence. Norma was born April 16, 1934 in Floyd County, to the late John Olen Steele and Pearl Mae Self. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Norma worked at Floyd Medical Center in the insurance department. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joe Hurley; brother: John Steele, Jr.; sisters: Katherine Centola, and Bobbie Higgins.coosavalleynews.com
