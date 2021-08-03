Around Watertown
CREATIVE MUSIC SERIES: 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Watertown Square (off Veterans Memorial). Free; donations welcome. For information: http://creativemusicseries.com; https://triarky.bandcamp.com/releases. The Creative Music Series will present an outdoor concert by Boston's Mimi Rabson and her Triarky Trio: Mimi Rabson, violin, David Harris, tuba; and Phil Neighbors, drums. Influences for their original compositions include the likes of Hendrix, James Brown, John Lee Hooker, the Skatalites, Fela Kuti, and Nirvana. The trio’s music vocabulary is garnered from the members’ experiences in world music, funk, rock and jazz.www.wickedlocal.com
