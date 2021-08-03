St. Paul girls' basketball earned league honors in 2021
At the conclusion of conference play in the Casco League last year, St. Paul sat atop its stomping grounds. With a 6-1 league record, the Bucks were a game and a half ahead of Livingstone Adventist Academy, and with an 8-2 overall record the team was top 10 in the state at 1A.
Senior Mary Davidson was named the Casco League Player of the Year but was not alone in earning singular honors for St. Paul. Head coach Dave Matlock earned the Casco League's Co-Coach of the Year along with Livingstone Adventist Academy's Angela Estrada.
Other St. Paul players to win league honors were freshmen Stella and Gracie Koch, both of whom earned second team distinctions.
Full Casco League distinctions are below:
1st Team
Mary Davidson, St. Paul -- Player of the Year
Cody Lawrence, Perrydale
Madelyn Fish, Livingstone
Eleanor Porter, Perrydale
Aspen Forshee, Livingstone
2nd Team
Stella Koch, St. Paul
Katie Sanders, Willamette Valley
Emily Velazquez, Livingstone
Frankie Lear, St. Paul
Lally Hunter, Willamette Valley AND Gracie Koch, St. Paul
Honorable Mention
Rachael Estrada, Livingstone
Crissy Sanders, Willamette Valley
Chloe Huber, C.S. Lewis
Sportsmanship
Willamette Valley Christian School
Coach of the Year
Dave Matlock, St. Paul, and Angela Estrada, Livingstone
