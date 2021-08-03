St. Paul girls' basketball earned league honors in 2021

Led by Mary Davidson, four members of the Bucks' program took home Casco League awards.

At the conclusion of conference play in the Casco League last year, St. Paul sat atop its stomping grounds. With a 6-1 league record, the Bucks were a game and a half ahead of Livingstone Adventist Academy, and with an 8-2 overall record the team was top 10 in the state at 1A.

Senior Mary Davidson was named the Casco League Player of the Year but was not alone in earning singular honors for St. Paul. Head coach Dave Matlock earned the Casco League's Co-Coach of the Year along with Livingstone Adventist Academy's Angela Estrada.

Other St. Paul players to win league honors were freshmen Stella and Gracie Koch, both of whom earned second team distinctions.

Full Casco League distinctions are below:

1st Team

Mary Davidson, St. Paul -- Player of the Year

Cody Lawrence, Perrydale

Madelyn Fish, Livingstone

Eleanor Porter, Perrydale

Aspen Forshee, Livingstone

2nd Team

Stella Koch, St. Paul

Katie Sanders, Willamette Valley

Emily Velazquez, Livingstone

Frankie Lear, St. Paul

Lally Hunter, Willamette Valley AND Gracie Koch, St. Paul

Honorable Mention

Rachael Estrada, Livingstone

Crissy Sanders, Willamette Valley

Chloe Huber, C.S. Lewis

Sportsmanship

Willamette Valley Christian School

Coach of the Year

Dave Matlock, St. Paul, and Angela Estrada, Livingstone

