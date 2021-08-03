Story Time: Running with fire
It was on the front page of our weekly newspaper, still, I was skeptical when I called the phone number listed, curious how this could happen in a small town. The Olympics were coming to Atlanta and so was the Olympic flame. In order to help fund the cost of hosting the Games, it was decided to run the Olympic torch through America and let regular people pay to carry the flame as it made its way to Georgia. Regular people? I know a lot of regular people.www.firesideguard.com
Comments / 0