George Pelletier is named President/CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation, effective Aug. 16. He succeeds Dale Miller, who announced his retirement earlier this week. “After an extensive search, George Pelletier was the clear choice to lead West Virginia Radio Corporation into the future,” John R. Raese, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said in a release. “Given his extensive background and experience in smaller and medium markets, we knew right away that George was the right person for this very important position in our company.”