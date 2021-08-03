Construction Alert - Updated Sanitary Sewer Repairs Schedule

Phase II of the Town of Mamamaroneck's sanitary sewer repairs project has commenced and will continue throughout summer of 2021. Town Contractor "ELQ Industries" has provided a baseline schedule for the two week period described below that will continue to be updated throughout the project. Temporary No Parking signage will be installed on roadways in proximity of the individual sewer repair location. Cars will not be permitted to park within the noticed limits to allow for safe working access by Contractor workforces. Town of Mamaroneck Police will supplement workzone traffic safety on determined high traffic roads. Temporary closure of roadways to thru traffic will be assessed by Police Department personnel as necessary to maintain safe roadway conditions.