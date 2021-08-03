Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Construction Alert - Updated Sanitary Sewer Repairs Schedule

townofmamaroneckny.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase II of the Town of Mamamaroneck's sanitary sewer repairs project has commenced and will continue throughout summer of 2021. Town Contractor "ELQ Industries" has provided a baseline schedule for the two week period described below that will continue to be updated throughout the project. Temporary No Parking signage will be installed on roadways in proximity of the individual sewer repair location. Cars will not be permitted to park within the noticed limits to allow for safe working access by Contractor workforces. Town of Mamaroneck Police will supplement workzone traffic safety on determined high traffic roads. Temporary closure of roadways to thru traffic will be assessed by Police Department personnel as necessary to maintain safe roadway conditions.

www.townofmamaroneckny.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Contractor#Mamaroneck Police#Police Department#Highway Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Major sewer project scheduled for next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public of affected traffic next week. City contractors want the public to know they will be conducting work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (or *8 p.m. and 6 a.m.) The project will begin Aug...
Pike County, OHnewswatchman.com

Pike County weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE- The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Beaver Pike Bridge Replacement- Beaver Pike will be closed starting Aug. 23 for a bridge replacement between Buck Hollow Road and Vulgamore Drive. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335, S.R. 32, and Red Hollow Road. Estimated Completion: Fall 2021.
Salisbury, MOkmmo.com

AREA CITIES ARE SCHEDULED FOR SIDEWALK REPAIRS

A sidewalk improvement project that was scheduled to begin in July, but had been postponed, is now scheduled to begin Monday, August 23, in Salisbury. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), partially funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program, with the Missouri Department of Transportation providing the remaining funding, will improve sidewalks and other facilities in Salisbury, Keytesville and Chillicothe.
Sullivan County, INsullivan-times.com

Council updated on sewer projects in 'North Sullivan'

The Sullivan City Council was updated on a sewer project planned for. "North Sullivan" during its monthly meeting recently. Drew Flamion, a project manager with Commonwealth Engineers, said they. just a kickoff meeting to go through the sewer design project with. city officials. "Just a quick recap, we worked with...
Guthrie, OKguthrienewspage.com

Construction of $20M sewer plant underway

The construction of the new $20 million Waste Water Treatment Plant is underway on Guthrie’s northwest side of town. Over 400 yards of concrete was poured on Wednesday at the plant located at 1506 N. Academy Road, which is near the City’s Convenience Center (landfill). The current sewer plant, located...
Politicsalxnow.com

Sewer repairs in South Old Town to start later this month

On the heels of rampant flooding across the city this weekend, the city is hosting a meeting later this week to discuss plans to fix a broken sewer pipeline in southern Old Town. Tomorrow (Wednesday) the city is planning to host a meeting in the Lee Center (1108 Jefferson Street)...
Politicssouthcountynews.org

Vicksburg school construction on schedule

Vicksburg Community Schools officials said summer construction projects are moving along well. But district administrators are crossing their fingers that all work will be completed when classes start Aug. 30. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill and Assistant Superintendent Steve Goss said through late July, work at numerous locations throughout the district has...
Missouri Statefarmerpublishing.com

Repairs scheduled to begin on Missouri River Bridge

Repairs to damage caused by the 2019 flood are scheduled to begin next week on the Atchison County U.S. Route 136 bridge over the Missouri River to Brownville, Nebraska. Contractors from Lehman Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began repairing erosion damage around the bridge structure on Monday, August 16.
Trafficcityoflaramie.org

Reynolds Sanitary Sewer Project Update

Beginning tomorrow, August 17th, Simon Contractors will be preparing the roadway for asphalt patching. This will result in travel impacts between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as around the 22nd and Reynolds intersection. Following the preparation work Simon contractors will be patching the asphalt on Wednesday, August 18th. Once completed the contractor will open Reynolds Street to live traffic between 11th Street and 15th Street as well as the 22nd and Reynolds intersection.
San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Sewer Construction Along N. Chadbourne Will Close Lanes Starting Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX – Work crews will be replacing sewer lines along N. Chadbourne St. beginning Monday and motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zones. Beginning this Monday, Aug. 16, one-block sections of Chadbourne will be closed as the work to replace sewer mains progresses north from 22nd to 43rd streets. Intersections will be also be closed as the respective streets are being worked on, beginning with the 22nd and 23rd Street intersections.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Supervisors receive update on road construction

Items on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda Monday included:. — The board had a presentation from Carosh on our HIPAA project and approved them to move ahead with their audit and to strengthen our current procedures. — The board approved two utility permits. The first was from...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Hindman Rd. Construction Scheduled For This Weekend

Motorists in Butler Township should be aware of roadwork planned for this weekend which could result in traffic delays. Road resurfacing is planned to take place on Hindman Road on Sunday. The paving contractor has not yet notified the township about what time the project will take place but there...
Lakemore, OHCanton Repository

Lakemore gives updates on roads, sewer testing

LAKEMORE – Driving through the Village of Lakemore, one might find it a little difficult to get around amid the road paving going on. Mayor Rich Cole expressed his enthusiasm for the work that is being done. “I am so happy that the work is being done on Flickinger, Lakeview...
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Bellevue Council approves $776,000 sewer facility repairs

The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a $776,717 expenditure to fix liners in two lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant on Glendale Road, foregoing a less critical $346,720 project to line a third lagoon. Engineer Brandon Keller of Keller Associates recommended both projects and presented a lone $1.12 million...
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Update on McMillan Street Construction

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As the school year approaches, a main road used to get to areas like Grant Elementary School and the YMCA remains under construction. The stretch of McMillan Street from Fig Ave. to Central Ave. has been under construction since June 21 as the City street division repaves one of the busier streets in Marshfield.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

Sewer Rehabilitation Construction To Continue For The Next Two Weeks

Crews will be working to repair sewer infrastructure in Greeneville over the next two weeks. According to the Greeneville Water Commission, drivers should expect delays when traveling on parts of Susong Lane, Francis Drive, South Main Street and West Main Street as the repairs are completed. There will be at...
Vincennes, INwaovam.com

Knox County Highway Department Sets Repair Schedule

The Knox County Highway Department has set its repaving schedule for the coming days. Work will begin Friday with work on Decker Chapel Road from Community Center Road to U-S 41. Work to begin on Monday includes Noble Avenue and 15th Street near Bunker Hill in Vincennes. Also Monday, crews will work on Joseph Emison Road and Schultz Road from Old U-S 41 to Parish Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy