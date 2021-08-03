Surprising Building Tops the list for Illinois’ Best Kept Secrets

We all know the Seven Wonders of the World, but do you know that Missouri have their own Seven Wonders?. All state parks, and all breath-taking in their own way, Missouri is filled with amazing views from these state parks and all can be visited by driving on one road. Onlyinyoustate.com found that if you take a 7-hour road trip, you can see all these wonders without ever taking several roads to get there. You will start in St. Louis to see the first wonder, The Gateway arch, and end in Southern Missouri at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.