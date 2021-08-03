Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Surprising Building Tops the list for Illinois’ Best Kept Secrets

By Mark Hespen
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to the "Best Kept Secrets" in the state of Illinois, one website believes this unique building deserves the top spot. According to the website onlyinyourstate.com Quincy, Illinois own Villa Katherine is listed as the number 1 Best Kept Secret in the state of Illinois! The listed eight of Illinois best kept secrets, and Villa Katherine took the top spot, over some other really unique places like Linmar Gardens in Galena, Leone Beach in Chicago, and the extremely fun Ragin Rivers Water Park in Grafton. On the site when they discuss why the Villa Katherine takes the top spot they say...

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Quincy, IL
Grafton, IL
Government
City
Villa Park, IL
City
Galena, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Riverfront#The Villa Katherine#Townsquare Media#Quincy Hannibal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Take A Look Inside These Creepy Abandoned Water Parks in Illinois

Water parks are fun and all, but when they get abandoned, they can take on a new life. The water park (knows as Coco Key Waterpark) is located in Rockford, Illinois and was closed in 2015 due to several health code violations. In 2019 the water park was scheduled to be torn down, but the building that had the water park is still there. This video takes us inside that building and its creepy. With a huge amount of graffiti and broken glass everywhere, the once lively park is crumpling and falling apart.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

12 Jaw-Dropping Homes in Illinois Going for Over $10 Million

A girl can dream when looking at $10 Million+ houses, a girl can dream. Illinois is home to a few mansions that are up for sale, and several of them are over $10 Million. Whether you want to live in the city or country living, no matter what you buy I think you will be satisfied in the property you purchase. From giant kitchens, to 5-car garages, and even a basketball legend home these photos are really cool to look at.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Has 7 Wonders. Can You Name Them?

We all know the Seven Wonders of the World, but do you know that Missouri have their own Seven Wonders?. All state parks, and all breath-taking in their own way, Missouri is filled with amazing views from these state parks and all can be visited by driving on one road. Onlyinyoustate.com found that if you take a 7-hour road trip, you can see all these wonders without ever taking several roads to get there. You will start in St. Louis to see the first wonder, The Gateway arch, and end in Southern Missouri at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

You Can Spend the Night At An Enchanted Garden Treehouse in Illinois

Still looking for a night away with the family or just need a break for a while? I found you the perfect getaway. Who needs a hotel when you can spend the night in an Airbnb listed treehouse? The treehouse is located in Schaumburg, Illinois sleeps 3, but comes with an outdoor garden you just have to see. Don't get me wrong this is a beautiful scenery with an escape from everything, but there is just something about Airbnb's that just freak me out.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

As of Right Now, Spirit Halloween is NOT Coming to Quincy

It looks like all you ghost and goblin's will have to shop somewhere else for all your Halloween needs this year. As of right now, Spirit Halloween is not planning on coming to Quincy to year. When I reached out to the company to find out if they were planning on coming, but just looking for a spot to set up shop this is what they said,
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

My Bucket List Now Includes the Famous “Bat Bar” in Missouri

This might be the coolest bar in all of Missouri, and it is officially now on my bucket list, read this and you'll add it to yours too!. I am always looking for the next place to take a long weekend getaway too, when I stumbled upon the Big Cedar Lodge just south of Branson, Missouri in a town called Ridgedale, it looked impressive and affordable, but what really sold me is the thing they call the "Bat Bar" on their Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail Cart Tour.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

A Cave in Missouri can take you Back in Time Millions of Years

Take a trip to this mesmerizing cave in Missouri, it is the closest thing to time traveling that we have here in the year 2021. I know it is August of 2021, and school is starting in just a couple weeks, BUT it is still Summer and so if you're looking to take an epic journey back in time for your summer vacation, then you should check out the incredible Meramec Caverns in Stanton, Missouri.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour With Mitchell Tenpenny

Chris Young has shared his fall tour plans. Just days before he delivers his new Famous Friends album, the singer has announced the Famous Friends Tour. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open 12 of the 13 announced shows, with Matt Stell joining them for a stop in Texas on Oct. 23. Payton Smith will open the tour's final stop, in Connecticut on Dec. 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy