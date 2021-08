Gov. Mike Parson on Monday tweeted his opposition to a mask mandate. "Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust," read the first part of the three-part tweet thread. "From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have recognized the importance of local control; however, re-imposing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status is WRONG and goes against current CDC guidelines. These policies that don’t consider vaccination status reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity. The vaccine is how we rid ourselves of COVID-19, not mask mandates that ignore common sense," read the second and third tweets in the thread.