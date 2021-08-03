Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Ansuz Powerswitch X-TC audio network switch

By Jason Kennedy
hifiplus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Melco announced a £2,000 ethernet switch in late 2019, everyone (including me) thought they had lost the plot. It’s the sort of thing that makes the unenlightened think that we sound connoisseurs really are off our collective trolley. And yet when the Melco S100 came my way I had to admit that it made a significant difference to the sound quality of streamed audio, as big a difference in fact as a DAC or streamer at the same price. This must have become clear to Michael Børresen and Lars Kristensen, formerly of Raidho’s engineering team who started Ansuz seven years ago as a sister brand for their Aavik electronics and Børresen speakers.

www.hifiplus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Tesla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Switch#Engineering#Melco#Dac#Aavik#The D Tc Supreme#The X Tc#Rj45#The English Electric#Innuos Zenith Se#Apple Airport Express#Auralic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicscepro.com

Nebraska Home Receives Networking, Premium Audio Overhaul Thanks to Local Integrators

Founded in 1946 as a corner drugstore in downtown Lincoln, Neb., integration firm Schaefer’s has expanded its offering over the years to include appliances, electronics, mattresses, and custom AV installation for the residential and commercial markets. A member of HTSN, the company felt confident it could help a local homeowner with their need for a beefier network and upgraded audio system.
Technologysoftpedia.com

To Audio Converter

Enables you to convert more than 200 different types of files into a handful of popular audio formats. Batch conversion solution that proves to be very easy to configure. All the To Audio Converter user interaction goes through a simple window where you get to set both the source and destination directories. Note that To Audio Converter can handle entire folders, but you can also load individual audio or video files.
Softwarearxiv.org

P4COM: In-Network Computation with Programmable Switches

Traditionally, switches only provide forwarding services and have no credits on computation in distributed computing frameworks. The emerging programmable switches make in-network computing (INC) possible, i.e., offloading some computation to the switch data plane. While some proposals have attempted to offload computation onto special hardwares (e.g., NetFPGA), many practical issues have not been addressed. Therefore, we propose P4COM - a user-friendly, memory-efficient, and fault-tolerant framework realizing in-network computation (e.g., MapReduce) with programmable switches.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $25,000 Baby EV Reaches Prototype Phase

For quite some time now, Tesla has teased us with a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Model 3. Company CEO Elon Musk has promised that the car would cost just $25,000 and could even arrive this year. Plans for the car include Chinese manufacture and sale, but it is also expected to be sold in other markets across the globe, including the US. However, past promises from the company have either been delayed in their arrival or never see the light of day, so we haven't been all that optimistic about seeing the budget EV this year. The rumor mill has been churning frantically though, and it says that things could be on track, with a prototype said to be already completed.
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX reveals first orbital Starship with six Raptor engines

CEO Elon Musk has published a photo showing six Raptors – including three vacuum-optimized engines – installed on a Starship prototype for the first time. For the second time in less than five weeks, SpaceX has also transported a brand new Starship booster (known as Super Heavy) from its Boca Chica factory to a launch site and testing facilities just down the road.
Sciencearxiv.org

Anatomy of Type-X Spin-Orbit Torque Switching

Using type-x spin-orbit torque (SOT) switching scheme, in which the easy axis (EA) of the ferromagnetic (FM) layer and the charge current flow direction are collinear, is possible to realize a lower-power-consumption, higher-density, and better-performance SOT magnetoresistive random access memory (SOT-MRAM) as compared to the conventional type-y design. Here, we systematically investigate type-x SOT switching properties by both macrospin and micromagnetic simulations. The out-of-plane external field and anisotropy field dependence of the switching current density ($J_{sw}$) is first examined in the ideal type-x configuration. Next, we study the FM layer canting angle ($\phi_{EA}$) dependence of $J_{sw}$ through macrospin simulations and experiments, which show a transformation of switching dynamics from type-x to type-y with increasing $\phi_{EA}$. By further integrating field-like torque (FLT) into the simulated system, we find that a positive FLT can assist type-x SOT switching while a negative one brings about complex dynamics. More crucially, with the existence of a sizable FLT, type-x switching mode results in a lower critical switching current than type-y at current pulse width less than ~ 10 ns, indicating the advantage of employing type-x design for ultrafast switching using materials systems with FLT. Our work provides a thorough examination of type-x SOT scheme with various device/materials parameters, which can be informative for designing next-generation SOT-MRAM.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketRealist

Why SpaceX Peer Rocket Lab Could Explode After VACQ Merger

Space stocks have been volatile in 2021. The high point was Virgin Galactic’s successful space flight. Several space companies are going public in 2021 through a SPAC reverse merger. Rocket Lab is set to merge with Vector Acquisition (VACQ). The company competes with Elon Musk’s privately held SpaceX. Should you buy VACQ stock before the merger date?
Educationarxiv.org

Fine-Grained Classroom Activity Detection from Audio with Neural Networks

Instructors are increasingly incorporating student-centered learning techniques in their classrooms to improve learning outcomes. In addition to lecture, these class sessions involve forms of individual and group work, and greater rates of student-instructor interaction. Quantifying classroom activity is a key element of accelerating the evaluation and refinement of innovative teaching practices, but manual annotation does not scale. In this manuscript, we present advances to the young application area of automatic classroom activity detection from audio. Using a university classroom corpus with nine activity labels (e.g., "lecture," "group work," "student question"), we propose and evaluate deep fully connected, convolutional, and recurrent neural network architectures, comparing the performance of mel-filterbank, OpenSmile, and self-supervised acoustic features. We compare 9-way classification performance with 5-way and 4-way simplifications of the task and assess two types of generalization: (1) new class sessions from previously seen instructors, and (2) previously unseen instructors. We obtain strong results on the new fine-grained task and state-of-the-art on the 4-way task: our best model obtains frame-level error rates of 6.2%, 7.7% and 28.0% when generalizing to unseen instructors for the 4-way, 5-way, and 9-way classification tasks, respectively (relative reductions of 35.4%, 48.3% and 21.6% over a strong baseline). When estimating the aggregate time spent on classroom activities, our average root mean squared error is 1.64 minutes per class session, a 54.9% relative reduction over the baseline.
Technologythefastmode.com

Hatif Libya Deploys Infinera's Automatically Switched Optical Network

Hatif Libya, a LPTIC subsidiary company, has signed an agreement with California-based Infinera to expand and develop Libya’s optical transport network. The multi-million USD project will provide access to internet and mobile services in areas not reached previously by the network and improve the quality and reliability of services for all customers. The project leverages universal switching and transport capabilities, enabling the national network to dynamically switch traffic over diverse paths to ensure the continuation of services in the case of interruptions caused by physical damage to cables or power outages. To do this, Infinera will deploy Automatically Switched Optical Network (ASON) technology.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Dating Life: Miley x Emily announced for Nintendo Switch, out next week

Gamuzumi have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Dating Life: Miley x Emily, a visual novel developed by Dharker Studios. It will be released on August 5th worldwide, including in Japan (where it will have an English language option). Here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 35 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 12,299 Views. This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
Technologyarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Feature Learning of 1D Convolutional Neural Networks with Contrastive Loss Using In-Ear Microphone Audio for Eating Detection

The importance of automated and objective monitoring of dietary behavior is becoming increasingly accepted. The advancements in sensor technology along with recent achievements in machine-learning--based signal-processing algorithms have enabled the development of dietary monitoring solutions that yield highly accurate results. A common bottleneck for developing and training machine learning algorithms is obtaining labeled data for training supervised algorithms, and in particular ground truth annotations. Manual ground truth annotation is laborious, cumbersome, can sometimes introduce errors, and is sometimes impossible in free-living data collection. As a result, there is a need to decrease the labeled data required for training. Additionally, unlabeled data, gathered in-the-wild from existing wearables (such as Bluetooth earbuds) can be used to train and fine-tune eating-detection models. In this work, we focus on training a feature extractor for audio signals captured by an in-ear microphone for the task of eating detection in a self-supervised way. We base our approach on the SimCLR method for image classification, proposed by Chen et al. from the domain of computer vision. Results are promising as our self-supervised method achieves similar results to supervised training alternatives, and its overall effectiveness is comparable to current state-of-the-art methods. Code is available at \url{this https URL}.
ScienceNature.com

Visualization of judgment regions in convolutional neural networks for X-ray diffraction and scattering images of aliphatic polyesters

The construction of a deep learning model and visualization of judgment regions were conducted for X-ray diffraction and scattering images of aliphatic polyesters. Due to recent progress in measurement methods, a large amount of image data can be obtained in a short time; therefore, machine learning methods are useful to determine the important regions for a given objective. Although techniques to visualize the judgment regions using deep learning have recently been developed, there have been few reports discussing whether such models can determine the important regions of X-ray diffraction and scattering images of polymeric materials. Herein, we demonstrate classification models based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for wide-angle X-ray diffraction and small-angle X-ray scattering images of aliphatic polyesters to predict the types of polymers and several crystallization temperatures. Furthermore, the judgment regions of the X-ray images used by the CNNs were visualized using the Grad-CAM, LIME, and SHAP methods. The main regions were diffraction and scattering peaks recognized by experts. Other areas, such as the beam centers were recognized when the intensity of the images was randomly changed. This result may contribute to developing important features in deep learning models, such as the recognition of structure–property relationships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy