DC Heroclix: Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Booster Brick Opening

By Adam Potts
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting into the DC Heroclix: Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary is as simple as picking up the brand new starter-set, which has ten characters and all the components to get you playing the latest edition of Heroclix. You can check out our review of it here. But if you want to take your games further, and expand your collection, then the next step is to get hold of some DC Heroclix: Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary booster packs, which are sold individually, or if blocks of ten, known as a brick. In this article, we'll open our own brick, detail what miniatures we got, and talk about our favorite miniature in each set.

