Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Stormwater Code and Manual Q&A Sessions and Online Training

By SDCI Community Engagement
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NN7PP_0bGZrvMd00

-Check out SDCI’s Stormwater Code and Manual public trainings and live, online Q&A sessions.

The City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update.

We know there will be a lot of questions about the changes, so we are hosting live question and answer sessions every Wednesday this August. These are small, informal sessions to answer any question that you have.

SDCI has also prepared online training materials that you can view at any time. Details for the Q&A sessions and the training materials are below.

Q&A sessions details:

Every Wednesday in August

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

  • Join through the web: Join the Meeting.
  • Join by meeting number:
  • Meeting number (access code): 146 089 2278
  • Meeting password: XHtp8pn92yb
  • Join by phone:

We’ll answer any questions about the updated 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual.

If you have questions about the Q&A sessions, please contact matthew.bateman@seattle.gov.

Online training materials:

SDCI has also prepared multiple training materials to help prepare applicants:

  • This recorded training covers when drainage review is required, what to submit, and what drainage control will be required. It also highlights many of the updates to the 2021 Stormwater Code/Manual.
  • This is a recorded training.

This recorded training covers the changes to the stormwater Best Management Practices(BMP) and introduces a new BMP.

  • This handy tool is used by reviewers. We have made it available to applicants to help you get through review more efficiently.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

335
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Xhtp8pn92yb Join#Stormwater Code Manual#Bmp#Sdci Drainage Reviewer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of John Rogers Elementary School for landmark status

SEATTLE (August 5, 2021) – Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of John Rogers Elementary School at 4030 NE 109th Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Environmental Justice Fund Application is Now Open

The application process is now open for the Environmental Justice Fund, a grant opportunity that supports community-led projects that improve environmental conditions, respond to impacts of climate change, and get us closer to achieving environmental justice. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 13 at 4pm. Application Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EJF2021. This year,...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

New Electrical Compliance Program Coming Soon

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections has a new electrical compliance inspector. The compliance inspector will work in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Industries to seek out and cite non-licensed workers and contractors. This enforcement is new to the City of Seattle and will be an ongoing project.
PoliticsPosted by
Seattle, Washington

July Publication Updates

Tip 303, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Single Family and Two-Unit Dwellings, was updated with current code requirements. DDR 15,2021, Seismic Evaluation Report Requirements for Buildings Undergoing Substantial Alterations, Written comments may be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 3, 2021 to SCI_DRulesComments@seattle.gov. FINAL. DR 14-2021, Updated...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway; SPU RFQ Contract# 21-116-S

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The City of Seattle Public Utilities, on behalf of Lower Duwamish Waterway Group (LDWG), is requesting Qualifications from qualified firms interested in providing scientific, engineering, and necessary supporting services to conduct the remedial design for the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund sediment cleanup. The City requires a plan for including minority- and women-owned firms, which becomes a material part of the contract. This is a 6 year Phased contract that will utilize authorized Work Assignments (WAs) to execute the project work. The first WA will include Predesign Services. Design and Design Support during Construction may be authorized in subsequent issued WA(s). The total estimated amount of the contract is $16 million.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Partners with Community Organizations to Offer Expanded Learning and Enrichment Programs to Support K-12 Students This Summer

$1M in Investments Will Go to Expand and Enhance Community-Based Programs Supporting Student Success and Wellness in Response to COVID-19 Earlier this month, the Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced $1 million in Community-Based Summer Enhancement and COVID-19 Response Funds to expand summer programs for more than 1,300 K-12 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs, which run from late June through August 2021, will help students better prepare for academic success and social-emotional well-being this fall as students and schools return to full-time learning in the classroom.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

‘We have to fight for pay raises AND rent control’

My Aug. 4 picket line statement in solidarity with the 4,000 SEIU 1199NW members at UW Medicine who are fighting for a good contract. As a rank and file union member, a socialist, and an elected city council representative of working people in District 3, I stand in complete solidarity with all of the caregivers at UW Medicine.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Our call for consultants marks the beginning of a multi-year effort to engage the public in building a transportation vision for an equitable and resilient Seattle

Today, we posted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), which marks the start of our search for a technical and community engagement consultant team to help develop a holistic transportation plan for Seattle. By early 2024, SDOT will have a 20-year plan that tells the story of Seattle’s shared transportation and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Welcome Back Weeks Attended By At Least 15,000 People, Spur Economic Activity and Support for Workers Downtown

Welcome Back Weeks Catalyzed Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Spending at Downtown Small Businesses. SEATTLE (July 30, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced the outcomes of Welcome Back Weeks – a two-week effort from the City and downtown partners to bring workers, small businesses, and visitors back to downtown Seattle. As part of Welcome Back Weeks, the City invested more than $300,000 dollars directly into small businesses, artists, and cultural organizations who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Those investments support nearly 500 small businesses, and 80 percent of those are owned by women or people of color. The City is also employing 200 artists and cultural workers, many of whom haven’t been able to perform in person for 16 months, and 90 percent of the City-hired creative workers are women or people of color.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Proposes Comprehensive Budget Plan to Address SPD Hiring, Reduce Gun Violence, and Invest in Alternatives

Seattle (July 29, 2021) – Following Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan’s and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz recent announcements on gun violence and alternatives to policing, Mayor Durkan is transmitting an ordinance to City Council that allows SPD and other city departments to move forward a series of broadly supported initiatives to comprehensively address the public safety challenges facing our community. Without requesting any additional spending, this bill asks Council to lift its $7.5 million of current restrictions on SPD’s 2021 budget. The legislation also reinstates the 2019 Council approved hiring incentive of $15,000 for laterals and $7,500 for new recruits in order to recruit experienced officers to help meet 2021 hiring goals, understanding that more than 250 officers have left the department in 2020 and 2021.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Fire Department’s vaccination and testing efforts transition to partner agencies

SEATTLE – With 82 percent of Seattle residents beginning the vaccination process, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) will transition its testing and vaccination efforts to partner agencies, beginning on July 31, 2021. To date, SFD has administered more than 157,000 vaccine doses through its fixed vaccination sites, mobile vaccination team deployments and pop-up clinics. Additionally, Seattle firefighter/EMTs and paramedics, and our AMR partners working at our sites have conducted more than 786,000 COVID-19 tests. One in three Seattle residents have utilized the community testing sites.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

With 82 Percent of Seattle Residents Beginning Vaccination Process, City of Seattle to Transition Testing and Vaccination Efforts to Partners

UW Medicine Will Now Provide Free COVID-19 Testing at Aurora and SODO Hubs with Continued Access to Curative Kiosks. As COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Provider, the City Has Administered 260,000 Vaccinations and Nearly 800,000 Tests. SEATTLE (July 28, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today urged residents to continue to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Making Every Drop Count: Water Management at Seattle Parks and Recreation

Plants need water, and those that are subject to heavy use like turf grasses require even more to remain healthy. Every year, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) uses nearly 176 million gallons of water for irrigation in our 6,414-acre park system! We work daily to manage our water sustainably, using what we need to maintain healthy parks that can be enjoyed by the public while also conserving water where we can.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

$10.4M in Community Safety Awards Announced

Throughout 2020, the calls from community to invest in alternatives to policing were consistent, loud and clear. Seattle City Council answered that call by appropriating $16 million to invest in community-led organizations that are creating community safety on the ground every day in Seattle. Last year, the Human Services Department moved quickly to award $4 million to the Seattle Community Safety Initiative, which is building community safety hubs and wraparound services in three Seattle neighborhoods – including West Seattle – under the leadership of Community Passageways. This week, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced $10.4 million awarded to community-led organizations that are building safety in our neighborhoods from the ground up. This new investment will bring together a cohort of organizations dedicated to reimagining how community safety can be achieved in Seattle, and gives them the resources they need to lead the way in creating safety in our City. Services and strategies include:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Community Liaison Amanda Richer Goes inside One Health Clinic to Learn about the Digital Gap

Though Seattle may seem like a highly connected city, some of our most vulnerable residents lack consistent access to computers, smart phones, and reliable internet. To amplify and understand the needs of these residents, Community Liaisons partnered with members of the City of Seattle’s Internet for All Working Group to create a series of short videos highlighting the challenges our neighbors have faced over the past year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Facility rentals to open at 5 community center locations for meetings, parties, group gatherings and more!

Seattle Parks and Recreation will begin offering limited facility rentals at the following five community center locations for meetings, parties, group gatherings, events, sports, and play from August 2 to September 12 during evening and weekend hours. Garfield Community CenterPhone #: (206) 684-4788. Yesler Community CenterPhone #: (206) 386-1245. Miller...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City announces $10.4 million to Community Organizations Focused on BIPOC Safety

Programs cover a range of services and upstream investments from violence prevention to restorative justice. Seattle (July 21, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced awardees of the 2021 Community Safety Capacity Building RFP. The City is providing $10.4 million in one-time funding for 18 months for 33 organizations working toward community-led solutions to end violence and increase safety in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. These investments will support organizations providing an array of programs, services, and upstream investments meant to improve outcomes and contribute to overall community safety and wellbeing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy