Stormwater Code and Manual Q&A Sessions and Online Training

-Check out SDCI’s Stormwater Code and Manual public trainings and live, online Q&A sessions.

The City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update.

We know there will be a lot of questions about the changes, so we are hosting live question and answer sessions every Wednesday this August. These are small, informal sessions to answer any question that you have.

SDCI has also prepared online training materials that you can view at any time. Details for the Q&A sessions and the training materials are below.

Q&A sessions details:

Every Wednesday in August

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Join through the web: Join the Meeting.

Join by meeting number:

Meeting number (access code): 146 089 2278

Meeting password: XHtp8pn92yb

Join by phone:

(206) 207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

(408) 418-9388 United States Toll

We’ll answer any questions about the updated 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual.

If you have questions about the Q&A sessions, please contact matthew.bateman@seattle.gov.

Online training materials:

SDCI has also prepared multiple training materials to help prepare applicants:

This recorded training covers when drainage review is required, what to submit, and what drainage control will be required. It also highlights many of the updates to the 2021 Stormwater Code/Manual.

This is a recorded training.

This recorded training covers the changes to the stormwater Best Management Practices(BMP) and introduces a new BMP.