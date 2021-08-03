Match Preview: ATL UTD 2 vs. Birmingham Legion FC
ATL UTD 2 (4-6-6, 18 points) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (8-4-2, 26 points) Talent: Blake Gardner (play-by-play), Dustin Welborn (analyst) and Lynden Blake (sideline) Atlanta returns to BBVA Field for a second-straight road match against Birmingham. It will be the third of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Originally, the second meeting was on June 30, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather and it was rescheduled to this Wednesday, August 4. Going into Wednesday, Birmingham holds a 1-0-1 advantage against ATL UTD 2 this season. Birmingham sits in second in the Central Division with 26 points, while Atlanta is in fifth with 18 points.www.atlutd.com
