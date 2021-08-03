Match Preview: ATL UTD 2 vs. Birmingham Legion FC

The fourth and final quarterfinal of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup ensures us of a thrilling match. An experimental United States side will face a tough task as it takes on the “Reggae Boyz” of Jamaica. The winner of this match will take on a dark horse in Qatar, who look brilliant in this tournament. Even though the United States did not qualify for the Olympics, manager Gregg Berhalter went with a team made up primarily of MLS-based players. It has been up and down so far from the Americans, who did manage to win their group, but with another big test in Jamaica, can they step up to the challenge?