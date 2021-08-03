Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Match Preview: ATL UTD 2 vs. Birmingham Legion FC

By Store
atlutd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATL UTD 2 (4-6-6, 18 points) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (8-4-2, 26 points) Talent: Blake Gardner (play-by-play), Dustin Welborn (analyst) and Lynden Blake (sideline) Atlanta returns to BBVA Field for a second-straight road match against Birmingham. It will be the third of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Originally, the second meeting was on June 30, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather and it was rescheduled to this Wednesday, August 4. Going into Wednesday, Birmingham holds a 1-0-1 advantage against ATL UTD 2 this season. Birmingham sits in second in the Central Division with 26 points, while Atlanta is in fifth with 18 points.

www.atlutd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Legion Fc#United Soccer League#Atlanta United 2#Birmingham Legion Fc#Espn#Bbva Field#Atl Utd#The Central Division#Major League Soccer#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Match Preview

Say what you will about the Gabriel Heinze saga, it’s hard to argue that his tenure descended into a predictable and dreary pattern once the honeymoon period wore off. By the time July rolled around, the only thing rarer in Five Stripes land than goals were wins. While Rob Valentino wasn’t able to break Atlanta United’s longest-ever winless run, the interim manager did bring the fun factor back to the Five Stripes in his debut on the sideline. A draw at Cincinnati isn’t usually much to get excited about but the return of an entertaining Atlanta United is worth more than three points.
MLSwgnradio.com

Toronto FC-Fire Preview

Toronto FC’s Justin Morrow is confident interim coach Javier Perez will keep up the resurgence he has garnered so far ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chicago Fire. Perez took over from Chris Armas earlier in July, and is unbeaten in his three games in charge of Toronto so far.
MLSchatsports.com

Watch USA vs. Jamaica live stream, Match Preview, lineups, team news for Gold Cup Quarter-final

The fourth and final quarterfinal of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup ensures us of a thrilling match. An experimental United States side will face a tough task as it takes on the “Reggae Boyz” of Jamaica. The winner of this match will take on a dark horse in Qatar, who look brilliant in this tournament. Even though the United States did not qualify for the Olympics, manager Gregg Berhalter went with a team made up primarily of MLS-based players. It has been up and down so far from the Americans, who did manage to win their group, but with another big test in Jamaica, can they step up to the challenge?
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union

Who: Philadelphia Union (2021: 6-4-5, 23 points, 4th place (pts) in the East; 6th place (ppg)) vs. Inter Miami CF(2-8-2, 8 points, 14th place (last) in the East) When: Sunday, 7:30pm (Eastern) Watch: PHL17; ESPN+. Whistle: Referee: Joseph Dickerson, Ast. Referee 1: Jeffrey Greeson, Ast. Referee 2: Gjovalin Bori, Fourth...
MLSsjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Quakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at PayPal Park. The draw sees the Quakes extend their unbeaten streak to four. Houston opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Matias Vera took a low shot from distance...
MLSsjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes Prepare to Host Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park

The San Jose Earthquakes will face Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park on Saturday, July 24, presented by Coca-Cola. Saturday’s match will mark the second meeting between the two clubs in 2021. The Quakes fell 2-1 in their season opener against Houston on April 16 at BBVA Stadium. San Jose...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. New York City FC: Player Grades and Man of the Match

That sucked. After a great win against the Philadelphia Union on Thursday, a hodgepodge Orlando City lineup got absolutely dusted in a 5-0 loss by a good New York City FC side in Yankee Stadium. Orlando was without its top offensive weapons and had so few players available that it put two goalkeepers on the bench.
MLStonyspicks.com

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy 7/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

FC Dallas have been truly awful on the road so far in the season and are coming off three bad away losses. They will only hope things get better when they’ll return home for their next match, where they will play host to the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy are coming off a tough 2-2 draw on the road against Real Salt Lake and have been quite inconsistent lately.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Sounders FC hosts Sporting Kansas City Sunday evening at Lumen Field

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC’s three-match week comes to a close on Sunday evening with a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference, with Seattle hosting Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Prime Video, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks the first meeting between the two sides since August of 2019.
MLStonyspicks.com

New York City FC vs Orlando City 7/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York City managed to return to winning ways when they beat Montreal at home, and they will now look for back to back wins when they will host Orlando City on Sunday. Orlando are coming off a tough draw at Toronto and have not won any of their last three matches. They will now look for a way out of their small slump, but it won’t be easy against this New York City side.
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Sporting KC II vs Louisville City FC

Hosting one of the best teams in the USL, Sporting Kansas City II will be looking for their first home win against Louisville City FC since May of 2019 when SKC loanee Abdul Rwatubyaye scored the winner in the 90th minute for Swope Park Rangers. Entering Wednesday in last place...
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham FC: Week 12 Preview

Still riding high on a three-game win streak, the Chicago Red Stars might not be able to enjoy it for long when they travel to New Jersey to play against Gotham FC. While they haven’t really looked convincing all season, the Red Stars have apparently gained the ability to grind out wins in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Gotham has only lost a single game all season, even dragging out the NWSL Challenge Cup final to a penalty shootout. It’s gonna be pretty hard to scam Gotham out of three points, so let’s see who won’t be able to make it to this one.
Soccerintermiamicf.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Fort Lauderdale CF to Visit Forward Madison FC on Saturday

Fort Lauderdale CF will travel to Breese Stevens Field to take on Forward Madison FC on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The match will air live on ESPN+. “We have a lot of respect for Forward Madison. We think they’re one of the top teams in the league. It’s a new place for our guys to go and play, it’s a challenging environment, but this young team is super excited by challenges and we want to make sure we continue to really try and execute what we’re trying to do, impose our identity with and without the ball. When we’ve combined those two elements we’ve put in some really strong performances,” said head coach Darren Powell.
MLSmagiccity.soccer

The Miami FC v Charleston Battery: Previewing The Match

The Miami FC returns to FIU in front of home fans for the for the second time this the season on Sunday evening. It’s an intriguing encounter with a Charleston Battery side who are just one place behind them in the table. That takes on extra significance given that Miami are fourth, the last playoff position in the Atlantic Division table, and Charleston are chasing them down in fifth. The Battery are two points behind the Orange and Blue and have two games in hand. So a victory for Miami is key to cementing fourth position in the table halfway through the USL Championship regular season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy