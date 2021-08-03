Author Correction: Glucose homeostasis is regulated by pancreatic β-cell cilia via endosomal EphA-processing
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12953-5, published online 12 December 2019. In the original version of this article the Figure Legends in the Supplementary Information were inadvertently omitted. The HTML of the article has been updated to include the correct version of the Supplementary Information. The original version of the article also incorrectly referenced Supplementary Figures 2D and Supplementary Figure 2E, which were cited as Figure 2D and Figure 2E. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.www.nature.com
