Author Correction: Glucose homeostasis is regulated by pancreatic β-cell cilia via endosomal EphA-processing

By Francesco Volta
 6 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12953-5, published online 12 December 2019. In the original version of this article the Figure Legends in the Supplementary Information were inadvertently omitted. The HTML of the article has been updated to include the correct version of the Supplementary Information. The original version of the article also incorrectly referenced Supplementary Figures 2D and Supplementary Figure 2E, which were cited as Figure 2D and Figure 2E. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

CancerNature.com

MASTL regulates EGFR signaling to impact pancreatic cancer progression

Pancreatic cancer (PC) remains a major cause of cancer-related deaths primarily due to its inherent potential of therapy resistance. Checkpoint inhibitors have emerged as promising anti-cancer agents when used in combination with conventional anti-cancer therapies. Recent studies have highlighted a critical role of the Greatwall kinase (microtubule-associated serine/threonine-protein kinase-like (MASTL)) in promoting oncogenic malignancy and resistance to anti-cancer therapies; however, its role in PC remains unknown. Based on a comprehensive investigation involving PC patient samples, murine models of PC progression (Kras;PdxCre-KC and Kras;p53;PdxCre-KPC), and loss and gain of function studies, we report a previously undescribed critical role of MASTL in promoting cancer malignancy and therapy resistance. Mechanistically, MASTL promotes PC by modulating the epidermal growth factor receptor protein stability and, thereupon, kinase signaling. We further demonstrate that combinatorial therapy targeting MASTL promotes the efficacy of the cell-killing effects of Gemcitabine using both genetic and pharmacological inhibitions. Taken together, this study identifies a key role of MASTL in promoting PC progression and its utility as a novel target in promoting sensitivity to the anti-PC therapies.
Nature.com

BDNF controls GABAR trafficking and related cognitive processes via autophagic regulation of p62

Reduced brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) neurotransmission co-occur in brain conditions (depression, schizophrenia and age-related disorders) and are associated with symptomatology. Rodent studies show they are causally linked, suggesting the presence of biological pathways mediating this link. Here we first show that reduced BDNF and GABA also co-occur with attenuated autophagy in human depression. Using mice, we then show that reducing Bdnf levels (Bdnf+/−) leads to upregulated sequestosome-1/p62, a key autophagy-associated adaptor protein, whose levels are inversely correlated with autophagic activity. Reduced Bdnf levels also caused reduced surface presentation of α5 subunit-containing GABAA receptor (α5-GABAAR) in prefrontal cortex (PFC) pyramidal neurons. Reducing p62 gene dosage restored α5-GABAAR surface expression and rescued PFC-relevant behavioral deficits of Bdnf+/− mice, including cognitive inflexibility and reduced sensorimotor gating. Increasing p62 levels was sufficient to recreate the molecular and behavioral profiles of Bdnf+/− mice. Collectively, the data reveal a novel mechanism by which deficient BDNF leads to targeted reduced GABAergic signaling through autophagic dysregulation of p62, potentially underlying cognitive impairment across brain conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Levodopa inhibits the development of lens-induced myopia in chicks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70271-z, published online 06 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Table 1, some of the values for “Concentration (% w/v)” and “Amount Given (mg/day)” were incorrectly reported. In Table 1, in the ‘Concentration’ column, for Levodopa/Spiperone/Lens (line 13) and Levodopa/Spiperone/Diffuser (line...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Osteogenic differentiation of human mesenchymal stromal cells and fibroblasts differs depending on tissue origin and replicative senescence

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91501-y, published online 07 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Christopher V. Suschek was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.G. wrote the manuscript, designed and directed the...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Overexpression of PVR and PD‑L1 and its association with prognosis in surgically resected squamous cell lung carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87624-x, published online 20 April 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was supported by the Basic Science Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) funded by the Ministry of Education (NRF-2018R1D1A1B07047811, to HSS).”. “This...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: DCLK1 isoforms and aberrant Notch signaling in the regulation of human and murine colitis

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00526-9, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in Figure 3. Figure 3F was in addition to Figure 5C. Figure 5C clearly defines the findings explained in the text under the heading “CR infection increases the expression of DCLK1, a tuft cell marker, in the colons of immune-incompetent mice”. Thus, Figure 3 was revised. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify cell type that regulates liver regeneration with touch

From the time of Aristotle, it has been known that the human liver has the greatest regenerative capacity of any organ in the body, being able to regrow even from a 70% amputation, which has enabled live-donor transplants. Although the liver regenerates fully upon injury, the mechanisms that regulate how to activate or stop the process and when regeneration is terminated, are still unknown. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden (Germany), at the Gurdon Institute (Cambridge, UK) and at the University of Cambridge (Biochemistry Department) have now found that a regulatory cell type—mesenchymal cell—can activate or stop liver regeneration. The mesenchymal cells do so by the number of contacts they establish with the regenerating cells (epithelial cells). This study suggests that mistakes in the regeneration process, which can give rise to cancer or chronic liver diseases, are caused by the wrong number of contacts between both populations. The work is described in a paper published in the journal Cell Stem Cell on 2nd August 2021.
Nature.com

Reduction of choroidal neovascularization via cleavable VEGF antibodies conjugated to exosomes derived from regulatory T cells

Choroidal neovascularization induced by age-related macular degeneration and retinal neovascularization induced by diabetic retinopathy—two leading causes of blindness—are often treated using antibodies targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Here we report a strong association between inflammation and high VEGF expression in aqueous humour samples from patients with choroidal or retinal neovascularization, and show that intravitreally injected exosomes derived from regulatory T cells and conjugated with an anti-VEGF antibody via a peptide linker that is cleavable by matrix metalloproteinases markedly suppressed ocular neovascularization in mouse and non-human primate models of choroidal neovascularization. The engineered exosomes, which selectively accumulate in the neovascularization lesions, could be adapted for other combination therapies of therapeutic antibodies and anti-inflammatory cargo.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Sodium nitrite as a corrosion inhibitor of copper in simulated cooling water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87858-9, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where unit “mHz” was incorrectly given as “MHz”. As a result, in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)’,. “EIS was conducted at 10 mV amplitude signal peak-to-peak...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Targeting public neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy

Correction to: Nature Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s43018-021-00210-y, published online 17 May 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the seventh label along the vertical axis of Fig. 3 (IDH1 p.Arg132Cys) was incorrect, and ten labels (TCGA project names) along the horizontal axis of Fig. 3 were not in the correct order. The correct label along the vertical axis is ‘KRAS p.Gly12Cys’, and the correct order for labels along the horizontal axis is now provided. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The origin of hysteresis and memory of two-phase flow in disordered media

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):
ScienceNature.com

Correction: IL-37b alleviates endothelial cell apoptosis and inflammation in Kawasaki disease through IL-1R8 pathway

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-03852-z, published online 3 June 2021. Since the publication of this paper, the authors have noted that there was an error in Fig. 7b–l. Mice were randomly divided into four groups: PBS group, CAWS group, CAWS +IL-37b group, CAWS +IL-37b +AAV9-IL-1R8 siRNA group. However, CAWS+IL-37b+AAV9-IL-37 siRNA was marked by mistake. This error has now been rectified. The correct figure is shown below. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Correlation of dynamic membrane fluctuations in red blood cells with diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular risks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86528-0, published online 26 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was funded by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, Republic of Korea) and SNUBH (Seongnam, Republic of Korea). The funding agency had no role...
CancerAPS physics

Mechanical Regulation of Epithelial Tissue Homeostasis

Despite recent efforts to understand homeostasis in epithelial tissues, there are many unknowns surrounding this steady state. It is considered to be regulated by mechanoresponse, but unlike for single cells, this idea remains heavily debated for tissues. Here, we show that changes in matrix stiffness induce a nonequilibrium transition from tubular to squamous Madin-Darby Canine Kidney II tissues. Nonetheless, despite different cell morphologies and densities, all homeostatic tissues display equivalent topologies, which, hence, must be actively targeted and regulated. On the contrary, the mechanoresponse induces dramatic changes in the large-scale organization of the colonies. On stiff gels, this yields an unreported cooperative state of motile cells displaying higher densities than in the arrested homeostatic state, which suggests a more complex relation between cell density and motility than previously anticipated. Our results unequivocally relate the mechanosensitive properties of individual cells to the evolving macroscopic structures, an effect that could be important for understanding the emergent pathologies of living tissues.
Nature.com

Author Correction: The incidence and clinical analysis of non‑melanoma skin cancer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83502-8, published online 22 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology-Oncology, The Maria Skłodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Centre and Institute of Oncology, Branch in Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland’. The...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: A novel role of MNT as a negative regulator of REL and the NF-κB pathway

Correction to: Oncogenesis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41389-020-00298-4, published online 08 January 2021. Unfortunately, the spelling of the author’s name was incorrect Lluis Espinosa. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Judit Liaño-Pons. Present address: Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology (MTC), Biomedicum B7, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden. M. Carmen...
EurekAlert

Discovery within human cell cycle process to bring new understanding of cellular diseases

Research from the University of Kent’s School of Biosciences and the University of Manchester has uncovered an essential mechanism coordinating the processes of cell division and adhesion within humans. This discovery has profound potential for advancing understanding of cell adhesion signalling in cancerous tumour progression and metastasis. The research, published...

