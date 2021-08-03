Cancel
Environment

Heavy showers

First Coast News
First Coast News
 1 day ago

THIS WEEK: There is the concern for some flooding, especially in low-lying or flood prone areas.

THIS WEEKEND: The front lifts away and the widespread rain chances decrease. While we won't be rain-free, the skies look to gradually dry out by the weekend with the drier day being Sunday.

TROPICS: There is no development expected near us within the next 7 days, but there is currently a weak wave off the coast of Africa. It's always a good idea to check in often during this time of year. The Atlantic hurricane season peaks, according to climatology, on September 10.

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.

