From the moment fans met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it was pretty clear she wasn’t your usual cast member. From bringing a vibrator to her limo entrance to calling out in-house bullying, Katie’s refreshingly honest personality was a hit with viewers. That’s why Bachelor Nation was so enthused when she was named the Season 17 Bachelorette. While it’s been an emotional and empowering journey for the lead thus far, all good things eventually come to an end, and it turns out Katie’s Bachelorette finale is right around the corner.