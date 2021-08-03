Cancel
Meriden, CT

Woman critically injured after more than 120-foot fall at Meriden park

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the area of Hubbard Park for an active rescue.

Officials told FOX61 a female patient fell over 120 feet.

The victim sustained head and abdominal injuries and was transported by a helicopter to the hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

Meriden's Fire Chief says she is conscious, but in rough shape.

Additional details including how she was found have not yet been released.

