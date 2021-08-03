Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Over $40 Million of Committed Investment Into Microtel by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham Brands

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Aug. 3, 2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced its new Microtel Lift Incentive Program. This landmark program is being introduced on the heels of a successful renovation incentive program for La Quinta by Wyndham, known as the LQUp Incentive Program, and further solidifies Wyndham’s dedication and support for its franchisees. With a committed investment of over $40 million over the next three years, these two programs help owners continue to raise the brands’ profiles, while enhancing the guest experience and helping to achieve long-term success.