Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Over $40 Million of Committed Investment Into Microtel by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham Brands

Hotel Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARSIPPANY, N.J. – Aug. 3, 2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced its new Microtel Lift Incentive Program. This landmark program is being introduced on the heels of a successful renovation incentive program for La Quinta by Wyndham, known as the LQUp Incentive Program, and further solidifies Wyndham’s dedication and support for its franchisees. With a committed investment of over $40 million over the next three years, these two programs help owners continue to raise the brands’ profiles, while enhancing the guest experience and helping to achieve long-term success.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Investment#Wyndham Brands#Moda#Super 8 Innov8te Programs#La Quinta#Str
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Wyndham, VALodging

Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti on Committing to Brands and Women Owners

Speaking with LODGING at the AAHOA annual meeting, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts CEO Geoff Ballotti discussed why the company’s economy and mid-segment properties continue to be a solid investment that developers can and do get behind. He also described the company’s highest-profile development initiatives—Women Own the Room and its 3-year, $40 million commitment to incentivize Microtel and La Quinta franchisees to conform to their respective prototypes.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Raffles Hotels & Resorts plots growth

With newly appointed CEO Stephen Alden at the helm, Raffles Hotels & Resorts is on track to more than double its portfolio. Later this year, the brand will open a second hotel in Dubai (The Palm), along with Bahrain, Udaipur and Macau. Next year and beyond, the brand will debut flagship locations in London (2022), Boston (2022), Doha (2022), Jeddah (2022) and Moscow (2023), among others.
IndustryLodging

Women Own the Room Program Introduced by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced a new program, “Women Own the Room,” designed to advance and empower female entrepreneurs who are interested in hotel ownership. Wyndham’s Women Own the Room program is intended to be a resource to help overcome common barriers women face in hotel development and to help them effectively open and run their hotels.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

From Breaking The Glass Ceiling To Breaking Hotel Ground: Wyndham Announces Program To Support Advancement Of Women-Owned Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced a new program, "Women Own the Room" designed to advance and empower female entrepreneurs who are interested in hotel ownership. Wyndham's Women Own the Room program is intended to be a resource to help overcome common barriers women face in hotel development and to help them effectively open and run their hotels. The program is built on the pillars of:
Chicago, ILLodging

Dual-Branded voco and Holiday Inn Hotel Planned by IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced plans for the first dual-branded voco Hotel in the United States in downtown Chicago. A Chicago landmark for over four decades, the property has long been recognized as a Holiday Inn. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation that will include transforming a portion of the existing building into a voco Hotel.
Carlsbad, CASFGate

ResortPass and Omni Hotels & Resorts Announce Partnership

CARLSBAD, Calif. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. ResortPass, the leading day guest booking platform, announced today it's expanding its hotel portfolio by partnering with Omni Hotels & Resorts to bring the collection of properties a significant new revenue channel from the fast-growing new market of day guests. This strategic partnership will allow Omni Hotels & Resorts to take advantage of the full suite of products and services available in the ResortPass program to drive new revenue plus further enhance pool F&B outlet revenues in 2021.
EconomySKIFT

Wyndham Hotels Makes It Two Quarters in a Row for Profits

Propped up by a pent-up demand to travel and propelled by growing brand conversions, Wyndham looks to be on the path to a strong recovery locally. Its only worries would be the Delta variant that could possibly reinstate travel restrictions internationally. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts Continues Growth Of Avid Hotels With 40th Opening; Launches Dual-Branded Prototype With Candlewood Suites In Select Markets

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has unveiled a new, dual-branded prototype, combining the fast-growing avid hotels brand and industry-leading, extended stay brand Candlewood Suites. The release of the new prototype, targeted for select markets, offers a design that builds on the expansion and popularity of avid hotels since its launch in 2017. Currently, there are 180+ properties in the avid hotels pipeline and the 40th hotel – avid hotel Auburn University Area – will open soon.
Austin, TXhospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts Sets Its Sights On Austin For Atwell Suites Brand

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today that its newest brand - Atwell Suites - continues to grow with the latest property planned for Austin, Texas. The Atwell Suites Austin Airport is owned and managed by Bob & Son, Ltd and is the third hotel underway for the brand, joining hotels currently under construction in Miami and Denver. There are currently more than 20 properties in IHG's US pipeline for this design-led, dynamic, all-suites hotel brand optimized for longer stays of up to six nights.
Seattle, WAhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel 1000 in Seattle to Join LXR Hotels & Resorts

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has signed an agreement with the new owners of Hotel 1000 in Seattle. Lighthouse Investments and ESI Ventures with equity financing from Kildare Partners acquired Hotel 1000 last month and plan to transition the property to LXR Hotels & Resorts, in August. L. “As the debut LXR...
MarketsBenzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) earned $133.00 million, a 111.11% increase from the preceding quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also posted a total of $406.00 million in sales, a 33.99% increase since Q1. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts earned $63.00 million, and sales totaled $303.00 million in Q1.
Pensacola Beach, FLfloridatravellife.com

Best Hotels and Resorts in the Florida Panhandle

Saying yes to visiting the beaches of the Florida Panhandle is a no-brainer. After all, this area continually ranks first when it comes to the country’s most scenic white-sand shorelines. But, choosing where to base yourself during your getaway takes time—after all, the options are many: adults-only, kid-friendly, swim-up bars, room service, bicycle rentals, etc. Every property is a perfect fit for a different kind of beach traveler.
Economymodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Art in Hotel and Resort Properties

When you check in at the front desk of a hotel or resort property, art which is displayed there is likely to be the last thing on your mind — comfort, peace and quiet, cleanliness, a good night’s sleep, possibly dining, and the overall value would all have a prevalent priority over art…
Financial Reportshospitalitynet.org

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include:. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.73 compared to diluted loss per share of $1.86 in second quarter 2020; second quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $0.95 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10 in second quarter 2020.
Financial Reportshotelnewsresource.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) announced its preliminary expectations for net loss attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Adjusted FFO for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported a preliminary estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(16.3) million to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy