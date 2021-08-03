Cancel
IHG Signs With Forte Group for Holiday Inn & Suites Ballarat Goldfields in Victoria

Hotel Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eye-catching, design-led Holiday Inn & Suites is coming to Ballarat, heralding an exciting chapter for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ expansion into regional Victoria and a new partnership with hotel owners, Forte Group. Holiday Inn & Suites Ballarat Goldfields will be one of the most striking hotels in regional Australia...

