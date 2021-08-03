IHG Signs With Forte Group for Holiday Inn & Suites Ballarat Goldfields in Victoria

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel groups has opened the brand new Holiday Inn Dublin Airport, Ireland in partnership with JMK Group. The hotel has 421 stylish, modern rooms showcasing Holiday Inn’s newest room design which creates a ‘Central Living’ space for guests to relax and work in if needed. The rooms include an in-room sofa bed providing a flexible space ideal for watching TV, socialising, and lounging. A dedicated work area with a desk and multiple device connection options is perfect for those who want to get some work done in their room. All rooms are soundproof and fully air-conditioned to allow for a great night’s sleep and are fitted with a smart TV plus tea and coffee facilities. The hotel also has free Wi-Fi and food available 24-hours a day to ensure that all guests feel welcomed at any time of day and night.