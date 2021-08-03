What is The Ascent level cap?

I found a nice quick way to get this as soon as you load into the game so I thought I'd share it for now until a proper guide comes along or they patch it. When you are able to control your character walk forward (the only real way you can go) and down the stairs on the left. Walk into the open door with the red glowing sign above it and an 8 on the door. Inside will be a Data Pad, simply pick up the data pad and read it 10 times (Press X then A) and the achievement will unlock, enjoy :)