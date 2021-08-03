Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is The Ascent level cap?

gamerevolution.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut now from Neon Giant, The Ascent is a cyberpunk experience like no other. Set in the neon-inflected world of Velas, it was developed by a team of just eleven. You play as a freedom fighter trying to save Velas from a range of crime syndicates, as well as the mysterious Ascent company that rules over all. If you’re looking to upgrade your character to their fullest potential, you’ll have one question: how high can I rank up? We’ve got the answer, and all the details on The Ascent’s level cap.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levelling#Ascent#Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Curious consumer achievement in The Ascent

I found a nice quick way to get this as soon as you load into the game so I thought I'd share it for now until a proper guide comes along or they patch it. When you are able to control your character walk forward (the only real way you can go) and down the stairs on the left. Walk into the open door with the red glowing sign above it and an 8 on the door. Inside will be a Data Pad, simply pick up the data pad and read it 10 times (Press X then A) and the achievement will unlock, enjoy :)
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Fight smart achievement in The Ascent

As the description says, you need to kill a robot with energy damage. The easiest is using energy weapons. You can tell by the details of a weapon in the loadout menu (or at a vendor) what type of damage it deals. There are 4 types, i.e. ballistic, digital, fire, and energy indicated by the icons from left to right. The last one (the bolt of lightning) should be highlighted as shown in the figure below.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Ascent coming to PS5 or PS4?

The Ascent is set to release this week on July 29, 2021. The debut title from Neon Giant is an intriguing top-down, twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic dystopian world. It’s a game I’ve had on my radar for a while now, so I’m super excited for its release this week. The Ascent is currently labeled as an Xbox exclusive, so it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at launch. It will even bee free on Day One through Xbox Game Pass.
Video GamesIGN

The Ascent Review

I’m always up for a good old-fashioned Diablo-style action-RPG. But The Ascent spices things up by setting its horde-hunting, XP-grinding gameplay in a beautifully realized cyberpunk world, then adds another unique layer on top of that by virtue of the fact that combat is more twin-stick shooter than melee clickfest. The result is a game I feel like I haven’t played a thousand times already – and a good one at that. And while it does suffer from some frustrating design choices, it’s nevertheless a fun way to spend 15-plus hours.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Heal in The Ascent

As you make your way through the cyberpunk-inspired world of The Ascent, combat is inevitable. Some enemies will charge at you with melee weapons, others will hang back and shoot at you with guns. Try as you might to avoid their attacks, you are going to get hit at some point. And as your health quickly depletes from one battle to the next in The Ascent, you’re going to be wondering how you heal.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Fullchrome achievement in The Ascent

I'm not sure of the exact unlock conditions, but I got this when I upgraded my Frame attribute to level 20 (by increasing the Balance or Evasion skills). I had both augment slots and mod slots filled as well, and a total of 58 attribute points. Maybe someone can help...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite: How & Where to Mark Alien Egg

Marking an Alien Egg in Fortnite is one of the challenges you’ll need to complete in week 7 in order to earn a chunk of XP to help you level up your Battle Pass. While marking items is rather straightforward, it may be knowing where to find alien eggs that is causing you problems. Regardless of what part of the challenge you’re stuck with, this guide will talk you through everything you need to know.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Ascent is Now Available

The Ascent is now available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant have announced. The new sci-fi / cyberpunk shooter RPG The Ascent is now available on Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One and Xbox Series X+S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. The game was announced a little over a year ago back in May 2020.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Assemble Entertainment Announces Sphere – Flying Cities

Assemble Entertainment unveiled a brand new game this morning as they will be releasing Sphere – Flying Cities sometime this Fall. Developed by Hexagon Sphere Games, this particular game is a sci-fi citybuilder in which the team has meshed strategy, simulation, and survival mechanics together into an intense and immersive survival scenario. You will be tasked with rebuilding and protecting a society that, for whatever reason, has decided to colonize a unique planet with a hostile environment. Your choices will decide whether or not you all manage to survive or lose it all. You can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom as we patiently wait for a release date.
Video GamesPolygon

The Ascent beginner’s guide

The Ascent’s cyberpunk world is a violent one complete with rampaging punks, brutish monsters, and plenty of exploding red barrels. Throughout the game, you’ll be literally fighting your way to the top of an evil corporation in the middle of its own financial collapse. Surviving this unforgiving and futuristic world won’t be easy. We’re here to help.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Hygiene achievement in The Ascent

In case you want to "boost" this achievement, fast travel to Cluster 13 and go upstairs two times in the bar called Soronity Plug. This bar is part of the main story. In the left lower corner there are the toilets and the sinks. Just use it. Have you got...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Ascent Secret Achievements Revealed

The Ascent has just released today, straight to Game Pass, complete with both regular and secret achievements. This Curve Digital sci-fi RPG shoot ’em up title, announced at the E3 2021 games showcase, features 46 achievements to unlock, a hefty 15 of which are secret. Keeping achievements hidden like this are usually done to prevent spoiling the story in the description, so do expect minor spoilers ahead.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Chernobylite Review: Welcome to the Exclusion Zone

Chernobylite is perhaps the closest you will ever get to visiting the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and avoid any of the radiation aftereffects. And it also somehow manages to make it fun and intriguing at the same time. The review is based on the PC version. The Chernobyl power plant disaster...
Video GamesNewsweek

'The Ascent': Weapon Upgrading Explained

The Ascent is a cyberpunk-influenced twin-stick shooter, with dozens of weapons for you to experiment with. In the action RPG, you play as a gun-for-hire in a futuristic city that divides its population into separate districts, according to their social class. The entire metropolis is consolidated into one skyscraper, with the inhospitable basement floor reserved for those with the least economic wealth, while the rich and powerful live comfortably at the very top.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Fast Travel in The Ascent

As much fun as it is blasting enemies as you move from one place to another in The Ascent, travelling on foot through the same areas again and again does eventually get tiresome. For that reason you’ll be glad that The Ascent offers two methods of fast travel. Simply open...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best augmentations in The Ascent

Whether alone or with friends, these 10 augmentations are the perfect picks to help you become overpowered and escape from corporate control in The Ascent. Many powerful augmentations didn’t make this list, especially many of the summon augmentations, and this is largely because we preferred to focus on augmentations with a very high general use, rather than include augmentations which require a great degree of specialization to utilize effectively.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Ascent: How to Change Difficulty

The Ascent is a Cyberpunk-styled twin-stick shooter to release on Xbox and PC, where you’ll join a Corporate Grab Team and must acquire assets of bankrupt corporations before rival CGTs. In other words, you’re going to be gunning down a lot of enemies, and large groups of them, too. In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not you can change difficulty in The Ascent, so you can make things a little easier if you need to.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

The Ascent Mutual Dependencies Walkthrough

This guide is a comprehensive walkthrough on the second mission of The Ascent, Mutual Dependencies. Mutual dependencies is the main mission in the game that takes you to the world of Veles. The Ascent Mutual Dependencies. The Mutual Dependencies mission will be available when you complete Arcology Blues and enter...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is The Ascent cross platform/crossplay?

Sci-fi top-down shooter The Ascent has arrived on Xbox and PC platforms, and with the game being on Xbox Game Pass, it’s very accessible for the majority of the console’s core audience. However, will you be able to play with your friends and family, no matter which system they own? Let’s put on our space suits and buckle up.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

What We Played #509 – Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent & Halo Infinite

The working week has turned into the week that was, while the weekend is waiting in the wings to whisk us away to rest and relaxation. Whichever way things are going, it’s started raining now, so we definitely need to stay indoors and play some games. I’ve had a great week of gaming, splitting time between Microsoft Flight Simulator (with a cameo from Tef), Death’s Door for review, and Monster Hunter Stories 2, all of which of greatly enjoyed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy