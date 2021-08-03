Roman Harper thinks Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will make the biggest jump in year two
Roman Harper, former Alabama defensive star and NFL veteran, thinks pretty highly of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. And he let SEC Network viewers hear all about it naming Kiffin as the most likely to have the biggest second year jump compared to his peers in the SEC. The question came in light of a perceived “sophomore slump” fans may expect from new coaches entering a second season.www.redcuprebellion.com
Comments / 0