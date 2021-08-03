Westminster to host vaccination clinic

A Westminster College student walks through campus in New Wilmington. TANNER MONDOK | News

The first of multiple planned COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Westminster College will occur later this month.

Westminster College, in partnership with Primary Health Network, will hold a public vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24, at the Wellness Center inside Shaw Hall on campus.

PHN will administer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses spaced 28 days apart. Another clinic is set for Sept. 21 for second doses, while first doses of the vaccine will also be available that date.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (724) 699-9211 or by visiting www.primary-health.net. Select PHN@Westminster as the location. The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.

Other clinics on Westminster’s campus are being planned throughout the semester.

In Harrisburg, a vaccination clinic was announced for commonwealth employees, their families and the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Commonwealth Keystone Building.

“Getting vaccinated gives us the power to fight COVID-19 and provides the best protection against the COVID-19 virus and variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

The vaccination clinic is open to the public, and no registration is necessary. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for eligible individuals 18 and older. A limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available for school-aged children 12 and older. Second doses can be scheduled with the Department of Health or another vaccine provider.