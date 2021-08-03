Minnesota State Fair Unveils List of 56 Brand New Beverages Debuting This Year

If you find yourself scrolling on your phone a lot more lately, you're not alone. Our phones (or mobile devices or whatever we're calling them these days) are ALWAYS with us, right? Whenever I leave the house, I'm constantly checking to make sure I have three things with me: My wallet, my keys, and my phone. So I guess it's not a shock that we're on our phones a lot these days. (You're no doubt reading this on your phone right now, right?) But do you know how MUCH time we all spend looking at our phones here in Minnesota?