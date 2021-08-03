Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Martina McBride

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Tucked in among the stage wear, awards and childhood artifacts on display in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s new Martina McBride exhibit is a red t-shirt emblazoned with the word “tomato.” As a marker in the display case reminds us, McBride designed and sold the shirt, and another that said “tomato lover,” as a protest in 2015 after radio consultant Keith Hill set off what came to be known as “tomatogate” by describing in an interview his views on the proper gender balance on Country radio. Hill suggested that male artists were the “lettuce” in the programming salad, while women were the “tomatoes,” or garnish.

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Jennifer Nettles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Music Hall#Airplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

New Exhibit Spotlights Martina McBride's Career: 'If I Believe in Something, I'm Going to Fight for It'

For Martina McBride, an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has long been a "bucket list" item, and this week she can finally cross it off. "Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice" officially opens at the Nashville museum on Friday, and on Tuesday, the multi-platinum-selling artist came to see it for the first time. Standing amid the expanse of displays, she confessed she was struggling with her emotions.
Musicnashvillelifestyles.com

Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice. The exhibit encompasses the McBride's journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning country music artist with an enduring career delivering substantive and socially aware hit songs.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Interview: Martina McBride Talks Fighting for Music With a Message, Saying No + 30 Years in Country Music

Near the end of Martina McBride's recently opened Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit sits a red T-shirt with the word "tomato" printed on it. After a radio programmer compared female artists to the tomatoes in a salad — that is, to be sprinkled into playlists sparingly — in 2015, the country star was one of the first artists to speak out against the programming theory, and began selling the shirts for charity.
Wilkes-barre, PApahomepage.com

Martina McBride concert at F.M. Kirby Center rescheduled until 2022

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Martina McBride concert that was originally scheduled for October 2, 2021 has been rescheduled to 2022 due to a scheduling conflict, a spokesperson from the Kirby Center says. They say that the concert, which is part of the PNC Celebrity series, has been rescheduled...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Opens Up About Emotionally Waiting for Sons to Hear Late Brother’s Voice for First Time in New Docuseries

There’s no doubt that being one of country music’s biggest stars is full of unforgettable experiences— but that doesn’t make you immune to some of life’s biggest tragedies. One country singer who knows about living tragedy is Luke Bryan. Although on the outside, he seems like the life of the party, he’s endured heartbreaking loss and grief.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy