Agree with all of your points. If you follow the expansion of both the Big Ten and SEC, you'll notice that it was calculated - especially the Big Ten's. People laughed at the Big Ten bringing in Rutgers but that was the conference's access into the Jersey - NYC market. Just look at the huge TV markets now in the Big Ten's area: New York City, Philadelphia, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus. And before anyone laughs at Columbus, it now has a population inside the city of 950,000 and surrounding area of 2.1 million. And I'm probably leaving out a big market or two.