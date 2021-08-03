Several Injured After Iceberg Wall At Titanic Museum Collapses

Several people were hospitalized Monday night (August 2) after a display at a Tennessee museum accidentally collapsed. Three visitors to the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge were injured when an iceberg wall exhibit collapsed, sending all three to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to WBIR. Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. to find the fallen display and injured visitors on the Promenade Deck, which lets visitors touch the iceberg and experience the nighttime conditions that Titanic passengers felt the night the ship sank.